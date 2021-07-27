Hip-Hop’s Most In-Demand Jewelers Tell the Stories of Creating Icy Works of Art for Today’s Rap Stars

All The Shine

Hip-hop's most in-demand jewelers tell the stories behind creating icy works of art for rap stars that are completely unmatched.

Words: William Ketchum

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

Jewelry in hip-hop may not be as important as beats, rhymes and graffiti, but it can be just as powerful as a tool of self-expression. Whether it’s the huge gold ropes that Run-DMC wore in the 1980s, Ghostface Killah’s golden eagle bracelet from the 1990s or Gucci Mane’s Bart Simpson pendant in the 2000s, bling has always been a status symbol in hip-hop. Even before Cash Money Records popularized the term. Iced-out jewelry allows rappers to boast of their success, show off their personality, rep their crew or celebrate a monumental occasion. They also use their necklaces, bracelets, rings, grills and earrings to stunt on each other, add another forum for friendly competition or even show love to a comrade by getting a custom piece made as a gift.

For fans, seeing rappers’ jewelry brings back fond memories of the moments and personalities in hip-hop that make the genre special. Slick Rick’s extensive pile of gold ropes prompts nostalgia for hip-hop’s golden era. The esteemed Roc-A-Fella Records chain is still a point of pride for younger acts who are able to get their hands on one, even if the label disintegrated years ago. 50 Cent’s spinning G-Unit medallion flashes back to one of rap’s most dominant runs ever. Cam’ron’s battery-powered globe is as obsequious as his rap style, and Travis Scott’s Astroworld pendant matches the whimsical, expansive nature of his music.

Behind each memorable work of art is a jeweler willing to push the bounds of creativity, stone-setting and technology—all to make the world stop when their client walks into a room or posts on Instagram. XXL spoke to 10 of the most in-demand jewelers in the industry from companies including Jacob & Co., Johnny Dang & Co., Icebox, Jason of Beverly Hills, Pristine Jewelers, Avianne & Co. Jewelers, Jewelry Unlimited, Kilani Jewellery, Greg Yüna, and Johnny’s Custom Jewelry to get stories behind their hip-hop masterpieces.—William Ketchum

