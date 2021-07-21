Doin’ Lines With Jack Harlow – What He Would Do With a Pet Monkey, Biggest Fear and More

Doin' Lines

Jack Harlow fills in the blanks.

Interview: Zoe Johnson

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

1. “Whats Poppin” was my first chart topping-song, but I got plenty of records that will blow up next.

2. If I could have a pet monkey I would teach it how to do my laundry.

3. Jack is a talker, but Jackman is a thinker.

4. I want to work with André 3000 before I die.

5. If I wasn’t a rapper, I’d be a good masseuse.

6. Nobody knows this, but I secretly have imposter syndrome.

7. Louisville taught me to be authentic.

8. Girls like me most for my smile.

9. I use the shower to keep my curls poppin’.

10. A good, honest look in the mirror is essential to making an outfit look fresh.

11. My biggest fear is falling short of my potential.

12. I’m Grammy-nominated and proud of it.

13. My next album will be excellent.

14. I do it for my loved ones.

15. My facial hair is my biggest accomplishment.

16. My favorite TV shows are currently The Crown, Narcos and Survivor.

17. Jack Harlow wouldn’t be Jack Harlow without his family.

18. Drake makes the best music.

19. Garden Salsa Sun Chips are the best studio snacks.

20. After I meet God, my life will be complete.

Check out more from XXL’s Summer 2021 issue including our Freshman Class cover interviews with 42 Dugg, Iann Dior, Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, Morray, Rubi Rose, Blxst, Toosii, Lakeyah and DDG, producer Nick Mira's thoughts on producing the beats for the Freshman Class, an in-depth conversation with Ski Mask The Slump God about his comeback this year, Moneybagg Yo's candid discussion about his new music, family and indie label, a look at what the 2020 XXL Freshman Class has been up to, Karol G's love for hip-hop and more.

