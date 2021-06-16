Blxst – 2021 XXL Freshman

GOV'T NAME: Matthew Burdette

AGE: 25

REPPIN': Los Angeles

TWITTER: @blxst

INSTAGRAM: @blxst

TIKTOK: @blxst_

NOTABLE RELEASES: Singles: "Selfish" with Bino Rideaux, "Be Alone," "Chosen" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, "Overrated," "Fck Boys" featuring Russ; Mixtape: Sixtape 1 with Bino Rideaux; EPs: No Love Lost, No Love Lost (Deluxe); Guest Appearances: YG and Mozzy's "Perfect Timing," Mozzy's "Streets Ain't Safe," Bino Rideaux's "Brand New"

LABEL: Evgle partnership with Red Bull Records

CURRENTLY WORKING ON: Sixtape 2 and as-yet-untitled debut album due later this year.

WHO ELSE SHOULD BE PART OF THIS YEAR'S CLASS: "Well, just representing L.A., I would say Drakeo [The Ruler]. Well, I wouldn't't really consider him a Freshman because he's been doing it for a minute, but at the same time, he set a new wave in L.A. as far as rappers go."

INFLUENCED BY: "Ultimately, I always say Pharrell [Williams], Kanye West, Ryan Leslie. Mostly artists that produced. Also, being from L.A., Nipsey [Hussle]. Kendrick [Lamar], the whole TDE movement, really. It was like a West Coast Wu-Tang [Clan] when they came out. ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock."

AS A FRESHMAN IN HIGH SCHOOL: "Well, this was around the time I moved with my dad to the IE [Inland Empire], so I was to myself a lot. I was real quiet. I kind of grew up quiet, but even more, because I didn't know people there. Yeah, I was very observant my freshman year. I took theater freshman year [and] that kind of opened me up a little bit to be more animated. I didn't know what it was at the time, but I ended up loving it, which is crazy.

TRUTH ON BEING AN XXL FRESHMAN: "As far as I'm concerned, [being an XXL Freshman is] every artist's dream. It's a great introduction, for sure, especially in the industry. And it just highlights that you're in it for the long run, not just be in for one day and gone the next. Especially this early, I know people are barely getting their eyes on me. The music really speaks for it versus anything else. It's a big deal. Even when I look back to it, my favorite artists is on there: Nipsey [Hussle], Kendrick [Lamar], Jay Rock, so to even be considered in the publication as those artists is nuts. [I bring] artist integrity. Not only am I an artist, I'm also a producer. I mix all of my music; I do post-production on my videos. I'm just very hands-on. I want to protect my vision. Not to compare myself to everybody else, but it's rare that you get that triple threat nowadays. I'm going to stand on that. I'm just living in a dream. That's how I picture everything. Like, anything is possible especially if I can get the XXL Freshman [cover]. I'm definitely going to celebrate with my team, for sure. That's the first thing I'm going to do. Last year, my financial situation was tricky. So, to be in this position now is, like I said, anything is possible. And for me to show that to my son is everything to me."–Georgette Cline

BLXST'S 2021 XXL FRESHMAN FREESTYLE

Blxst believes anything is possible. A year ago, the South Central, Los Angeles native was in a “tricky” financial situation like most artists who experienced the pitfalls of the pandemic. After releasing his critically acclaimed debut EP, No Love Lost, in September of 2020, and its deluxe edition two months later, the 25-year-old hip-hop triple threat started moving on up in streams and prominence. His blend of breezy singing, elite rhymes and supreme production earned him more ears and eyes in his direction than even he anticipated. Bangers like “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, “Overrated” and “Pressure” feature the substance and special sauce that have earned him his rightful place in the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. Blxst is the only artist among the 10 other Freshmen who raps, sings and produces.

For an artist whose dynamic vocals command the mic with ease these days, the West Coast rhymer actually grew up as a quiet kid in California’s Inland Empire. During his freshman year in school, Blxst kept to himself while getting acclimated to new surroundings.

“Well, this was around the time I moved with my dad to the IE [Inland Empire], so I was to myself a lot,” Blxst explains. “I was real quiet. I kind of grew up quiet, but even more, because I didn’t know people there. Yeah, I was very observant my freshman year. I took theater freshman year [and] that kind of opened me up a little bit to be more animated. I didn’t know what it was at the time, but I ended up loving it, which is crazy.” Putting himself out there worked to his benefit.

A former theater kid has now become the self-proclaimed “West Coast secret weapon.” After working behind the scenes as a producer—he looked to fellow producers-turned-artists like Ryan Leslie and Kanye West as inspiration—Blxst moved to the forefront in 2015, with his slow groove single “Who Would’ve Thought.” However, he wouldn’t get the recognition he truly deserved until he and Bino Rideaux linked in 2019, for the Sixtape joint EP. The people were finally paying attention. Off the strength of that project, Blxst signed a partnership deal between his own Evgle imprint and Red Bull Records last year.

Now, he’s a 2021 XXL Freshman with a debut album on the way. Before that, Sixtape 2 with Bino arrives July 16. Blxst has plenty to celebrate as the seventh month of the year gets underway. “As far as I’m concerned, [being an XXL Freshman is] every artist’s dream. It’s a great introduction, for sure, especially in the industry,” he says. “And it just highlights that you’re in it for the long run, not just be in for one day and gone the next. Especially this early, I know people are barely getting their eyes on me. The music really speaks for it versus anything else.”

Blxst finds himself in the company of many lauded former Freshmen from California. “It’s a big deal,” he confirms. “Even when I look back to it, my favorite artists is on there: Nipsey [Hussle], Kendrick [Lamar], Jay Rock, so to even be considered in the publication as those artists is nuts.” The Left Coast has been represented well in past classes.

This moment is surreal for him, considering a year ago he was worried about what’s next. “I’m just living in a dream,” Blxst affirms. “That’s how I picture everything. Like, anything is possible especially if I can get the XXL Freshman [cover].”

Along with his cover spot, Blxst also brings the bars. Once he gets going, it's clear why this artist is among the newest rising stars in hip-hop. His 2021 XXL Freshman freestyle features witty one-liners and deft storytelling that are supported by the snaps of his fingers.

“I just left Malibu/Mood on gratitude/I can't be ungrateful with a lavish view/Crazy what just dedication, plannin' and some passion do/Plantin' seeds, life inna be sweeter than a passionfruit/God's Earth, came away from Wadsworth Avenue/Agency gon' pay the fee for places that we travel to/Got it out the gravel, too/You was where the grasses grew/I'm the only one I could compare me to/We are not one and the same/Like, do I really gotta explain/The underdog really offa the chain/Actions follow ever quote that I bang/Manifest it, I don't talk it in vain,” Blxst rhymes.

He also reminisces on having a talk with J. Cole, getting a blessing from Nas and locking in a studio session with The Game.

Watch Blxst make his case for being the secret weapon from the West in his 2021 XXL Freshman freestyle, powered by BODYARMOR, above.

BLXST'S ABCs

Among the new generation of rising artists from the West Coast is 2021 XXL Freshman Blxst, a hip-hop superhero coming in to save the day with his revered sing-song rap style. His 2020 EP, No Love Lost, and its accompanying deluxe edition have earned the South Central, Los Angeles native much respect as a newcomer in the game. The 25-year-old artist, who raps, sings and produces, already proudly proclaimed that he's willing to carry the torch for L.A. to uphold the city's legacy like Nipsey Hussle did. Now, Blxst, with a proverbial cape at his back, is soaring into the game, knocking out any obstacle in his path. He brings that same vibe to his version of XXL's ABCs.

When Blxst was younger, he came up with what would ultimately be his rap moniker "on some dumb shit." The letter B prompts him to tell the story. "As I got older, when I had my son, I looked at it as me being his superhero," he says of his now 3-year-old child. "So, now I'm Blxst the superhero."

For D, it's clear the triple threat practices what he preaches. "D, yeah, I'ma say don't talk too much because actions speak louder than words at all times," Blxst shares. Over the last year, the West Coast artist did few interviews, and let the music speak for itself. Tracks like the guitar-driven groove "Chosen" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, which has 39 million Spotify streams and more than 7 million YouTube views, and the Donell Jones' "This Luv"-sampled "Overrated," with 18 milli Spotify streams and nearly 4 milli YouTube views, are proof of that.

Elsewhere in his ABCs, Blxst looks to one of the NBA's most admired basketball players to set the bar for excellence in the game: Michael Jordan. "For J, I'ma say Jordan," explains Blxst, whose independent label Evgle has a partnership with Red Bull Records. "You know that's a NBA great and I strive to have the work ethic that he had."

L is an obvious choice with L.A. getting all the love. M stands for money, and, most importantly, to make sure that the bag is secured at all times because "you can't be out here looking sad." And vegan comes to mind when Blxst gets to the letter V. Just like he promotes his music, he does so with healthy eating, too.

Watch Blxst pay respect to DMX, root for the underdog and keep hustling at the forefront in his ABCs below.

BLXST'S TOP FIVE FAVORITE RAPPERS

Blxst prides himself on being a triple threat. The 25-year-old West Coast native raps, sings and produces. That three-headed creative energy is best showcased on his 2020 EP, No Love Lost, and its deluxe version. While artists that came before him have mastered those similar crafts, Blxst is doing it his own way. He makes the kind of breezy music that feels like it's soaked in sunshine—perfect for the ride, getting in the zone inside at home or outside in these streets this summer. Listen to "Chosen" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga, and "Overrated" to get familiar. Wearing the artist and producer hat simultaneously could mean one area is lacking, but that's not the case for this 2021 XXL Freshman. He's learned from some of the best, which he pays homage to in his list of top five favorite rappers.

For his top five picks, Blxst names three artists who excel in the art of both rapping and producing. However, all five are highly respected lyricists with plenty of classic material to their names. "Kendrick [Lamar], J. Cole, Drake, André 3000 and I'ma say Kanye West," Blxst shares as he lists off his favorite rappers.

His first choice is not only a fellow West Coast rep, but someone Blxst has a work history with. In 2014, he produced Hitta J3’s track “Do Yo Gudda” and its remix, which K-Dot was featured on. "So Kendrick, yeah, that's King Kendrick, you know?" Blxst expresses. "He set the tone for, like, bars on the West Coast and I feel like he set it high." High enough for three of his projects to land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

North Carolina's own J. Cole is another esteemed MC that has a place on Blxst's top five. "J Cole is another one who set the bar high," he shares. "I just appreciate him just because he come from the Jay-Z family. He was like a underdog that really outshined a lot of people." Since 2011, when Cole dropped his debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story, he's been doing just that.

Over in Toronto, the Boy has made an impact on Blxst's career. From singing to rapping, Drizzy has created countless hits showcasing his dual talents. "Drake, I would say him just because he's just musically inclined to another level," Blxst says. "Drake is like a top-tier when it comes to creating." Drake's upcoming Certified Lover Boy album will undoubtedly support Blxst's sentiments.

A lauded ATLien, who has been in the game for nearly three decades, inspires off staying true to his core. "André 3000, he's himself, like no matter what," Blxst explains. "He can go weird. He can hang with the gangsters, hang with the weirdos and still be accepted as who he is." His catalog as part of OutKast and his solo work caters to both.

And rounding out his top five is one of hip-hop's most prolific yet polarizing artists. "So, I would say Kanye as well because you can't box him in," Blxst conveys. "There's no limit to, you know, how creative he can get." From music to fashion, there's always an unparalleled surprise on the horizon when ’Ye's ready to drop.

Watch Blxst offer his takes on his top five favorite rappers' careers below.

BLXST'S TOP FIVE FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUMS

Listening to a stellar hip-hop album has inspired many rappers to try their hand at the craft, finding their own voice while embracing the influence of another. For 2021 XXL Freshman Blxst, one of those artists is ScHoolboy Q. When the rising West Coast rapper, who has built a name for himself over the last year for his singsong delivery, first got his start in music years ago, Q's 2011 album, Setbacks, inspired Blxst to "create something from scratch." The LP, which features tracks like the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Birds & The Beez" and "iBETiGOTSUMWEED," is just one of Blxst's five favorite hip-hop albums.

While Blxst's No Love Lost EP, released last year, is heavy on the melody, the choices he makes for the projects that have impacted his life come from more rappers known for their bars and lyrical delivery. Sticking close to home, considering Blxst is a native of South Central, Los Angeles, first up on his list is Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d. city. Blxst, who produced the remix to Hitta J3’s 2014 track “Do Yo Gudda,” which K-Dot was featured on, appreciates GKMC for the way in which Kendrick gave a window into life in Compton. "That album he was really giving a different perspective on Compton," Blxst shares. "Like he was a good kid in a mad city and nobody really talked about that."

Another highly respected MC shows up on Blxst's top five. "I'ma say the next album is J. Cole, [2014] Forest Hills Drive," he adds. "That was one of my favorite albums because I was in a dark space when he dropped that and I feel like he was speaking to me personally. I know every word on that album." Cole's world helped Blxst see the light.

After naming ScHoolboy Q's Setbacks, a lauded rhymer from the streets of Queens gets some love. "Next album I'ma have to say is 50 Cent, Get Rich or Die Tryin'," Blxst explains. "That's a classic. No skips on there. When he dropped that album, it just changed the whole game." A West Coast native with appreciation for East Coast rhymes.

A special memory between mother and son is what helps cement the last selection on Blxst's list. "My last album I'ma say College Dropout, Kanye West," he says. "That album is special to me because that was like one of the albums that me and my mom used to listen to together, and she don't listen to too much hip-hop. So anytime we listened to that album it was like a little bond we had." Family first.

Connect with Blxst on his top five favorite hip-hop albums below.