Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2020 So Far
2020 is officially halfway over, which means the world of hip-hop has had plenty of time to leave its mark on the pop culture zeitgeist with their songs and lyrics. Even amid a turbulent year that's dictated that people stay at home most of the time, artists have managed to deliver. Today, XXL presents the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2020 So Far.
The songs on this list are ones that either made waves in the commercial plane or became fan-favorites in the underground. A lot of times, it's a combo of two of those three things.
For his part, Drake earned his seemingly annual No. 1 on the Billboard Chart Hot 100 with "Toosie Slide," an Oz-produced song that belongs to his Dark Lane Demo Tapes project. Released in March, the track finds Drizzy working in dance instruction while also melodically spitting about sliding on the opps. The accompanying video features the 6ix God dancing in his massive mansion instead of outside because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's unlikely fans saw a Drizzy dance song coming down the pipeline, but considering that he's done everything else, maybe they should've. This song slaps.
Also earning a No. 1 this year is Megan Thee Stallion. "Savage," released along with her Suga EP on March 6, features a chorus that could be an Instagram caption forever. Her song quickly picked up momentum as the #SavageChallenge started going up on TikTok. The track received another boost when Beyoncé jumped on Meg's "Savage (Remix)" in May. The J. White Did It-produced song then leaped to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart just two weeks later on May 25. Other artists earning No. 1's this year include Doja Cat ("Say So (Remix)" with Nicki Minaj) and Kid Cudi and Travis Scott ("The Scotts").
Holding things down for Atlanta, Lil Baby has also left his mark on 2020 so far. This past March, he served up another memorable song when he unloaded "Emotionally Scarred," a track from his My Turn album. Baby spits some of his most honest lyrics as he remembers his days in the struggle. In June, he also dropped "The Bigger Picture," a poignant track that addresses police brutality, the Black Lives Matter movement and community protests.
These are just some of the artists who've dropped some fire songs over the last six months. Check out the best hip-hop songs of 2020 so far. Peep the list below.
"Toosie Slide"Drake
"Savage"Megan Thee Stallion
"The Bigger Picture"Lil Baby
"PTSD"G Herbo Featuring Juice Wrld, Chance The Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert
"P2"Lil Uzi Vert
"The Scotts"Kid Cudi and Travis Scott
"Godzilla"Eminem Featuring Juice Wrld
"Walk Em Down"NLE Choppa Featuring Roddy Ricch
"What's Poppin"Jack Harlow
"Blinding Lights"The Weeknd
"Life Is Good"Future Featuring Drake
"Blueberry Faygo"Lil Mosey
"Righteous"Juice Wrld
"Girl of My Dreams"Rod Wave
"Rockstar"DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
"Deep Pockets"Drake
"Say So (Remix)"Doja Cat Featuring Nicki Minaj
"After Party"Don Toliver
"Demons"Drake Featuring Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek
"Oprah's Bank Account"Lil Yachty Featuring Drake and DaBaby
"Deep End Freestyle"Sleepy Hollow
"Suicidal (Remix)"YNW Melly Featuring Juice Wrld
"Frida"Bbymutha
"Mannequin"Pop Smoke Featuring Lil Tjay
"Lockdown"Anderson .Paak
"1 of 1"Key Glock
"Emotionless (Outro)"Sheff G
"Heatin Up"Lil Baby Featuring Gunna
"Black Madonna"Azealia Banks Featuring Lex Luger
"Calvin"Conway The Machine and The Alchemist
"Took Her to the O"King Von
"Silly Watch"Lil Uzi Vert
"Ju$t"Run The Jewels Featuring Pharrell and Zach De La Rocha
"Duke Flow"Duke Deuce
"Go Stupid"Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa Featuring Mike WiLL Made-It
"Racks 2 Skinny"Migos
"T.D Freestyle"Lil Yachty and Tierra Whack Featuring A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator
"Body Count"Mozzy Featuring G Herbo and King Von
"City Girls"Young Thug and Chris Brown
"S.A.D. Lil Intro"Smino
"Emotionally Scarred"Lil Baby
"Movin Different"Wale
"Coneheads"Abby Jasmine
"Dirty Elevator Music"Flatbush Zombies
"All Bad"Future Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
"SB5"Sada Baby and Lil Yachty
"Popstar"Rico Nasty
"Numbers"A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Featuring Roddy Ricch, Gunna and London On Da Track
"Snow on tha Bluff"J. Cole
“3 Headed Goat”Lil Durk Featuring Lil Baby and Polo G
"Chicago Freestyle"Drake Featuring Giveon
"Roots of Blue"Blu & Exile
"Something to Rap About"Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Featuring Tyler, The Creator
"Good News"Mac Miller
"Song 33"Noname
"Believe It"Partynextdoor Featuring Rihanna
"Otherside of America"Meek Mill
"Dollaz on My Head"Gunna Featuring Young Thug
"Shake the Room"Pop Smoke Featuring Quavo
"21"Polo G