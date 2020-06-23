Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2020 So Far

2020 is officially halfway over, which means the world of hip-hop has had plenty of time to leave its mark on the pop culture zeitgeist with their songs and lyrics. Even amid a turbulent year that's dictated that people stay at home most of the time, artists have managed to deliver. Today, XXL presents the Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2020 So Far.

The songs on this list are ones that either made waves in the commercial plane or became fan-favorites in the underground. A lot of times, it's a combo of two of those three things.

For his part, Drake earned his seemingly annual No. 1 on the Billboard Chart Hot 100 with "Toosie Slide," an Oz-produced song that belongs to his Dark Lane Demo Tapes project. Released in March, the track finds Drizzy working in dance instruction while also melodically spitting about sliding on the opps. The accompanying video features the 6ix God dancing in his massive mansion instead of outside because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's unlikely fans saw a Drizzy dance song coming down the pipeline, but considering that he's done everything else, maybe they should've. This song slaps.

Also earning a No. 1 this year is Megan Thee Stallion. "Savage," released along with her Suga EP on March 6, features a chorus that could be an Instagram caption forever. Her song quickly picked up momentum as the #SavageChallenge started going up on TikTok. The track received another boost when Beyoncé jumped on Meg's "Savage (Remix)" in May. The J. White Did It-produced song then leaped to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart just two weeks later on May 25. Other artists earning No. 1's this year include Doja Cat ("Say So (Remix)" with Nicki Minaj) and Kid Cudi and Travis Scott ("The Scotts").

Holding things down for Atlanta, Lil Baby has also left his mark on 2020 so far. This past March, he served up another memorable song when he unloaded "Emotionally Scarred," a track from his My Turn album. Baby spits some of his most honest lyrics as he remembers his days in the struggle. In June, he also dropped "The Bigger Picture," a poignant track that addresses police brutality, the Black Lives Matter movement and community protests.

These are just some of the artists who've dropped some fire songs over the last six months. Check out the best hip-hop songs of 2020 so far. Peep the list below.