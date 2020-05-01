Drake Drops Surprise Mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes: Listen

Drake blessed fans with some unsuspected fire.

On Friday (May 1), Drizzy offered up the new mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, to tide them over until the release of his new album. The new release features 14 songs with guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown and more.

Drizzy announced the project on Thursday night (April 30), revealing the cover and tracklist on Instagram.

"My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight," he captioned the post.

He also revealed his sixth solo album will be dropping in the coming months.

"Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd," he typed.

Drake's mixtape follows the release of several snippets on Twitter, where the rapper shared clips of an unreleased track on OVOMark's Instagram Live. Among snippets leaked on the Live, the 6 God gave fans another taste of the Playboi Carti collab "Pain 1993," which appears on DLDT.

"I put some ice in her hand/I let her take an advance/Shit wasn't going as planned/I put her shit in the van/She gotta move with her friend/Heard she went back to her man/Give a fuck/I just put a wagon in the driveway you know I did," Drake raps on the Carti-assisted record.

Drizzy has been hard at work on his new album. Back in February, he gave an update on the forthcoming LP, saying he was finishing the project.

"I'm out here, I'm working hard, you know. I'm tucked away trying to finish an album," Aubrey revealed.

"So, last album, I went high volume. It did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I'll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise," he added. "Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music so it's tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yea, I'm having a lot of fun right now making music."

Since then, Drake has released the singles "When to Say When/Chicago Freestyle" and "Toosie Slide," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. All three tracks appear on the new compilation mixtape.

Listen to Drake's new Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape below.

Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes Mixtape Tracklist

1. "Deep Pockets"

2. "When to Say When"

3. "Chicago Freestyle" featuring Giveon

4. "Not You Too" featuring Chris Brown

5. "Toosie Slide"

6. "Desires" featuring Future

7. "Time Flies"

8. "Landed"

9. "D4L Freestyle" featuring Future and Young Thug

10. "Pain 1993" featuring Playboi Carti

11. "Losses"

12. "From Florida With Love"

13. "Demons" featuring Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek

14. "War"

