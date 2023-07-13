YoungBoy Never Broke Again Getting His Own Rap Snacks, Fans Try to Guess Flavors Like Sour Cream and Cigarettes

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is getting his own Rap Snacks and fans are having a field day trying to guess what flavor they will be.

Rap Snacks Announces NBA YoungBoy Collab

On Monday (July 10), black-owned snacks brand Rap Snacks announced NBA YoungBoy will be the latest hip-hop artist welcomed to the RS family via a post on Instagram.

"ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT!" a clip of YB's "Don't Rate Me" video is captioned. "Introducing one of the hottest collabs of the year: NBA YoungBoy x Rap Snacks! Show some love to the young king, @NBA_YoungBoy! Together, we bringing you a whole new wave of flavor to the snack game!!!"

Fans Try to Guess NBA YoungBoy Rap Snacks Flavor

The announcement has fans on Twitter coming up with all types of possible flavor combinations for NBA YoungBoy's signature chip.

"Cigarettes butts Flav probably," one Twitter user presumed.

"Gone tast like lean and gun powder," someone else guessed.

"Grave Digger Garlic," another post reads.

What Other Rappers Have Rap Snacks?

NBA YoungBoy is joining a long list of rappers who have Rap Snacks chips flavors including Lil Baby, Migos, Snoop Dogg, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Boosie BadAzz, Nicki Minaj and others.

See Fans Trying to Guess What Flavor the New NBA YoungBoy Rap Snacks Chips Will Be Below