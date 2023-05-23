G Herbo Appears to Do His Best YoungBoy Never Broke Again Impersonation – Watch

G Herbo was recently videoed appearing to do his best YoungBoy Never Broke Again impression.

On Monday (May 22), video of the Chicago rapper surfaced that shows him at his daughter Emmy's backyard birthday party clowning around. In the clip (below), G Herbo puts a cigarette in his mouth and swings his arms around wildly while bopping from side to side on bowed legs. The video is scored with NBA YoungBoy's 2022 song "Fresh Prince of Utah."

Fans have been getting a kick out of G Herbo's spot-on impression.

"Lmfao boy ong arm swing, cigarette an all," one person on Twitter commented.

"Yo he play too much," another person typed along with over a dozen crying laughing emojis.

Other people assumed that G Herbo mocking Top would lead to issues and a response from the Louisiana rapper.

"Finna get dissed tonight," someone else typed.

G Herbo is on the heels of releasing his latest project Strictly 4 My Fans 2 less than a month ago.

"Now, it's a time in my life and career where I'm blossoming even more as an artist," Herb said of the album's release. "I'm becoming more of a global superstar. More well known. This is a project for the fans. For the people that supported me from day one. And my new supporter and people that f**k with G Herbo."

The self-described best rapper alive is currently trying to negotiate a deal in his $1.5 million federal fraud case.

See G Herbo Appearing to Do His Best YoungBoy Never Broke Again Impersonation and Reactions From Fans Below