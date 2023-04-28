Jack Harlow, G Herbo, Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As we get move closer to the summer, some of your favorite artists continue to roll out new music from the warm weather months. This week, we get an album from a multi Grammy nominated former XXL Freshman, a sequel mixtape from a Chicago staple and a The Weeknd-executive produced album from a veteran hip-hop producer.

After delivering a Grammy nominated album last year in the form of Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow follows up with a surprise new album less than year later. On Wednesday (April 26), the Generation Now artist announced he would be dropping his third album, Jackman, today. The Kentucky rhymer debuted the cover art, which features a shirtless Jack standing in the middle of a street in his hometown of Louisville, Ky.

Jack is attempting to outdo his last album, which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy award, along with two of the LP's singles "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake and "First Class," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Next month, Jack will make his acting debut in the White Men Can't Jump remake, which is slated to be released on May 19.

G Herbo follows up his 2022 double album Survivor's Remorse, with the mixtape Strictly 4 My Fans 2. The new tape, which his the sequel to his 2016 mixtape of the same name only contains three guest appearances from GloRilla, Mellow Bucks and Drench.

Herbo announced the released via a trailer for the project on Instagram where he talked about the reason behind the offering.

"Now, it's a time in my life and career where I'm blossoming even more as an artist," the Chicago rapper narrated a video of clips from his performances. "I'm becoming more of a global superstar. More well known. This is a project for the fans. For the people that supported me from day one. And my new supporter and people that f**k with G Herbo.

The tape comes as the self-proclaimed best rapper alive is going trying to finalize some legal issues. He is currently negotiating a plea deal in his federal fraud case.

To round out the month of April, Tee Grizzley and fellow Detroit spitter Skilla Baby team up to deliver their collaborative mixtape Controversy. The dynamic rap duo released their first single, "Dropped the Lo," produced by Helluva Beats and Enrgy Beats, which features them trading bars back and forth over haunting keyboards and booming beats.

Tee Grizzley's last album was Chapters of the Trenches, which dropped in October 2022. Meanwhile, Skilla Baby released his last project, Crack Music 2, in August 2022.

Fast forward to 2023, Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby are representing the Motor City lovely on their collabo project Controversy. Give it a listen below.

Check out other new projects this week from Ill Bill, Shordie Shordie and more below.