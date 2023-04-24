LSU Basketball Player Angel Reese Says Drake and Future DM’d Her to Congratulate Her on Winning NCAA Championship

Louisiana State University women's basketball player Angel Reese has been the talk of the women's hoops world since winning the Women's NCAA National Championship and the controversy that surrounded her. She recently revealed even Drake and Future reached out to her via DM to show their support.

On Monday (April 24), Angel Reese and her teammate Flau'Jae Johnson appeared on The Breakfast Club to discuss their championship run and the controversy surrounding Reese taunting Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the big game. Reese also touched on her rise to popularity since the incident and revealed multiple people in the hip-hop community have reached out to her on social media since the win earlier this month.

"I'm gonna say congratulations to clear the air, ’cause I know it get," Reese prefaced her list at the 18:12-mark of the interview below. "Drake, Future...

"You said two you need to stay far away from," cohost Charlamagne Tha God interjected.

"They just congratulated me," Reese replied. "Congratulations. These are all congratulations. DJ Khaled, French Montana...

DJ Envy then jumped in to ask if Drake asked Reese about playing at his home gym. Reese only blushed at the query before her teammate changed the subject.

This isn't the first time Reese's name has been in the hip-hop headlines. Back in March, the projected top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft responded to an online rumor that she was dating YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

See Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson's Appearance on The Breakfast Club Below