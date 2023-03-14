Are French Montana and Rubi Rose Dating?

French Montana and Rubi Rose are both the topics of some dating rumors after being spotted out together and engaging in a little PDA.

On Monday (March 14), Backgrid posted paparazzi video footage of rappers French Montana and Rubi Rose as they were reportedly headed for a dinner together at the world-famous Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In the clip below, the two former XXL Freshmen can be seen casually strolling down the sidewalk outside of Mr. Chow shortly after hopping out of a candy apple red luxury SUV. As photographers on hand rapidly snap flicks of the potentially newly minted hip-hop couple, Rubi Rose, who dons an all-white sweatsuit, is heard saying "what the f**k?" as she bashfully smiles at French Montana.

"They always out here," explains French as the two rhymers proceed to their delicious destination.

From there, French Montana drapes his arm around Rubi Rose in the embrace that serves as the catalyst for the dating rumors in the first place.

According to TMZ, a source close to Rubi Rose says that the "He in His Feelings" spitter is definitely French's girlfriend although there has yet to be any concrete confirmation that the two are officially boo'd up.

Dating French Montana wouldn't be the first time Rubi Rose has been romantically linked with a fellow rapper. In fact, it wouldn't even be the first time the Kentucky-born artist was involved in a relationship with another XXL Freshman. Back in 2020, Rubi Rose famously dated DDG, a past relationship that continues to make headlines recently.

Last month, Rubi Rose called DDG a "weirdo" for allegedly letting his latest love interest, singer Halle Bailey, wear one of Rubi's old t-shirts. After a back-and-forth spat on Twitter following Rubi's call-out, DDG seemingly threw some shade at Rose in a Valentine's Day post on TikTok.

As for French Montana, his former relationships include having dated Khloe Kardashian, whom he featured in the music video for "Don't Panic" back in 2014.

See French Montana and Rubi Rose in the Video That Sparked Dating Rumors Below