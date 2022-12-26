YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently shared his list of his favorite top five rappers.

Last Friday (Dec. 23), during his Never Broke Again Radio program on Amazon's Amp platform, NBA YoungBoy disclosed to his listening audience his favorite top five rappers. The list included Bronx-raised rapper French Montana, which maybe surprising to some fans.

"My top five rappers I'll say Yeat, I'll say [Young] Thug, I'll say French Montana...Glizzy, I will say Shy Glizzy, yeah, the last one Soulja Slim," he stated.

Out of the five aforementioned rappers, YB has worked with all of them, except for the late Soulja Slim, who passed away in November of 2003. Slim is probably best known for his original song "Slow Motion" or Juvenile's No. 1 hit version.

YoungBoy has worked with French before, appearing on his song "So Real," which is featured on his 2020 mixtape CB5. As for Yeat, the Louisiana rhymer tapped him for his "I Don't Text Back" tune on his Hey Ma' I Got A Family album. For Shy Glizzy, he enlisted him for a guest feature on "Hard" on his 3800 Degrees project. Finally, YB appears on various leaked songs with Young Thug but none of them have been officially released.

Interestingly, several rappers have put NBA YoungBoy high on their lists of favorite rappers. In 2020, DaBaby mentioned YB as his favorite rapper. Veteran hip-hopper Snoop Dogg also named YoungBoy on his list of favorite artists. Lastly, Trippie Redd once compared NBA YoungBoy to the late and great Tupac Shakur.

Nonetheless, NBA YoungBoy's top five rappers list might leave some fans scratching their heads.

Watch NBA YoungBoy Share His Favorite Top Five Rappers