YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama, Fredo Bang and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the weekend gets set to roll on in, the tail-end of the week is accompanied by plenty of new hip-hop releases. A Louisiana rhymer continues on his quest to drop as many projects as possible in 2022, one of the most famous rappers of all time joins a renowned DJ for a new mixtape, another spitter repping Baton Rouge, La. unleashes a new album and more.

Just two weeks after dropping off his last project, 3800 Degrees, out of nowhere, YoungBoy Never Broke Again once again comes through for his rabid fan base with the release of his new mixtape, Ma' I Got a Family. On Monday (Oct. 17), YB hit up both Instagram and a community post on his YouTube channel to let his loyal followers know that he'll be carrying on with his 2022 musical onslaught in the form of his latest offering.

Following right on the heels of his lengthy 30-track LP, The Last Slimeto, which dropped in August and the aforementioned 3800 Degrees, Ma' I Got a Family marks NBA Youngboy's sixth project of the year. The aptly titled tape is accompanied by cover art that sees the Baton Rouge, La. rapper posing family portrait-style with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle, their 1-year-old daughter and newborn son who entered the world just last month. The DJ Drama-hosted Gangsta Grillz contains 19 song including guest appearances form Nicki Minaj and Yeat.

Soon after announcing the mixtape's release date earlier this week, YoungBoy Never Broke Again returned to YouTube with another community post, this time implying that he's looking to drop a total of 10 projects this year when all is said and done. At his current rate, the "Make No Sense" spitter will have no problem achieving his goal.

nba youngboy says he wants to release 10 projects in 2022 YoungBoy Never Broke Again/YouTube loading...

Snoop Dogg celebrates another trip around the sun with the release of I Still Got It, the latest offering in the long line of Gangsta Grillz mixtapes hosted by DJ Drama. The new tape, which dropped at the stroke of midnight on Snoop's 51st birthday, was announced back on Sept. 26 when DJ Drama shared a screenshot of a video call with the legendary Long Beach, Calif. rapper ahead of the new collab.

With a short intro that finds Snoop hitting up Drama's phone to tell him it's time for "another Gangsta Grillz," the 13-track project sees the newly minted Death Row Records boss diving deep into his MC bag, proving that I Still Got It's nondescript title certainly rings true. Guest appearances on the DJ Drama-assisted mixtape include verses from Juicy J, longtime Snoop Dogg collaborators Kurupt and Daz Dillinger as well as Dave East, who is featured on two tracks, "I'll Holla Back" and "My City."

Both Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama have been exceptionally active in the rap game this year. Aside from an iconic halftime performance at Super Bowl LVI, Snoop unleashed his 19th studio album, Bacc on Death Row, in February and recently announced that he was hard at work on an upcoming album with Dr. Dre titled MIssionary. As for Drama, I Still Got It follows a string of drops throughout 2022 including Dreamville's D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape and Results Take Time alongside California rapper Symba.

Fredo Bang returns with his second project of the year, UNLV. The Baton Rouge, La. spitter's new album follows the release of Two-Face Bang 2, which dropped in April as the sequel to the mixtape that put Fredo on the map, 2 Face Bang. The new 17-track LP is led by two previously released singles, the DJ Chose-produced "Bee Crazy" and "Free Thug," an ode to currently incarcerated Atlanta rapper Young Thug.

Fredo Bang unveiled UNLV's tracklist earlier this week, which highlights guest features from Tee Grizzley and G Herbo as well as late rappers Soulja Slim and JayDaYoungan. In promotion of his sophomore studio album, Fredo Bang put out an official teaser trailer for UNLV, a visual that sees the "Fearless" spitter and his crew joyously traveling throughout the country.

Check out new projects from RJMrLa, Armani Caesar, HDBeenDope and more below.