Most of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's fans view him as this generation's Tupac Shakur. Within five years, the Baton Rouge, La. rapper has delivered a scorching-hot solo run that consists of four proper studio albums and over two dozen mixtapes.

YoungBoy has also built a rock solid fan base that appreciates everything that he does, which is why they often type "YB Better" as a response to any artist or post on social media. If you're an admirer of the 22-year-old rhymer, you appreciate his grind in the music business as he outworks everybody in the rap game.

When it comes to family, it's clear YoungBoy puts importance on having a big family, which his loyal supporters may identify with if they either have lots of brothers or sisters or are the parent of a few kids as well. On the flip side, more people around doesn't mean that privacy is out of the question, because YB has made it a point to keep a low-profile. YoungBoy enthusiasts appreciate being elusive.

If you're a YB devotee, chances are staying on the grind is second nature just like the rapper. After all, you can't stack paper and get to the bag without putting in the work.

XXL takes a look at 15 signs you’re a YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan. Some of these you may relate to as a YB supporter while others will give you a few laughs if there's another YoungBoy fan in your life that lives up to the signs. Check them out below.