Here’s What It Will Cost to Get a Verse From Your Favorite Rapper

Drake said it best on his 2014 cut, "0 to 100 / The Catch Up," when he spit the bar, "Know yourself, know your worth." Rappers have clearly been taking heed to the seven-year-old lyric when it comes to how much they'll charge for a verse. Of course, the amount ranges based on skill, tenure, whether or not the artist is in high demand and the list goes on. Either way, a number of your favorite hip-hop artists have named their price and it's a pretty penny. Brace yourselves and your wallets.

Back in February, DaBaby revealed that it'll cost six figures to get him on a record—$300,000 to be exact. Then, on a snippet from an unreleased track that the rapper shared via Instagram on April 22, he said it'll cost $250,000 for a verse. So, it's safe to say the range is probably between the latter and the former, but no less than $250,000. Either way, Baby's price has clearly gone up. How much? Well, in 2019, he said during an L.A. Leakers interview on Power 106 that a feature from him will be at least $100,000. This all came after the success of the Charlotte, N.C. rhymer's Baby on Baby album, which houses the former XXL Freshman's hit record, "Suge."

Baby notes that the rap game is one in which you have to pay to play. He's also unbothered by those who might be a little perplexed by or just oppose his price for a verse. "I don’t give a fuck if they get offended or not because I use to pay to play," he said during that L.A. Leakers interview. "You just gotta respect the game, man."

Amid the pandemic, other rappers such a Lil Baby shared his price for a feature, too. In June of last year, the Quality Control Music artist shared via Twitter that his price is also in the six-figure range: no less than $100,000. At first, the 4 Pockets Full head honcho said his feature price was a firm $100,000. Then, he let it be known not to short change him because he'd actually be offended if he was offered anything less.

Take a look below to find out the prices other rappers are charging for a verse over the years.