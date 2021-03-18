If you're an avid video game player, everybody knows what a cheat code is. The same rules apply to music. A cheat code in hip-hop can be a link-up between two artists in the hopes of soaring straight onto the Billboard charts at unprecedented speeds. For many rappers, the lyrical sauce and loyal fandom surrounding them can open up other artists like rising R&B singer Giveon and even pop princesses like Taylor Swift up to new audiences when they collab with hip-hop's major players.

Drake is the pinnacle of cheat code for the work he's done with other rappers. Whether he's got an artist featured on his song or he's laying down guest vocals for someone else, his star power is undeniable. From Migos' "Versace" in 2013, to recently with Yung Bleu's "You're Mines Still" in 2020, the Drake feature will get an artist to the charts.

Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" reached the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 spot in 2018 thanks to Travis' star power combined with a Drizzy feature. However, Travis is his own cheat code. Much like the 6 God, a Travis Scott feature is a must-have. And at the rumored cost of his feature being upwards of $250,000, it's pricey. A feature from Cactus Jack can help other artists land on the Billboard charts, earn RIAA certifications and set them up in the rap game.

Young Thug is a pillar in the Atlanta rap community. He's even paid other rappers like Lil Baby to focus on rap. The 29-year-old rapper is a highly coveted feature artist for rappers everywhere. On a global spectrum, there is no chart that a Young Thug features leaves untouched. From singer Camila Cabello's "Havana" to T.I.'s "About the Money," adding Thugger to a track makes it a chart win more times than not.

Young Money star Nicki Minaj also fits the bill. Her verse on Kanye West's "Monster," from his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, was the talk of the moment and for years following its release. Nicki killed it. "You could be the king, but watch the queen conquer," was an understatement for this iconic lyricism. Her resume as one of hip-hop's ultimate cheat codes continues to grow as she evolves in the rap game. Yo Gotti's "Rake It Up," 6ix9ine's "Trollz" and "FEFE," A$AP Ferg's "Move Yo Hips" and many more of her features have helped boost artists' status on the charts.

The rap world is no stranger to G.O.A.T.s and rap gods with in-demand features. These artists have distinguished themselves above the rest. Check out the rappers who are certified cheat codes to success on the charts below.