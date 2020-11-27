Young Thug Says He’s Never Paid Attention to Andre 3000, OutKast Rapper Seems Stuck Up

One would think the eclectic styles of Young Thug and Andre 3000 would have crossed paths on wax before but Thugger recently explained why the collab has never taken place.

During Thug's appearance on T.I.'s Expeditiously Podcast podcast earlier this month, he addressed why he and 3 Stacks have no records together. "I can't rap you two Andre 3000 songs. I ain't never paid attention to him, never in my life," Thug told Tip around the 1:30:00 minute mark in the interview. Tip then astutely mentioned Thugger working with Elton John despite seemingly dismissing a musical legend that hails from the same city he does. After admitting he and Andre should work together, Thug explained the difference between linking up with Elton and Andre. "Elton John like to kiss ass, André like his ass kissed," Thug replied, recounting how the rock star was a huge fan of his music and was game to work with him.

With Andre, on the other hand, Thug described jumping through hoops in order to try and get in contact with the OutKast rapper. When T.I. tried to explain that Andre is someone who should be respected as an ally, Thugger disagreed.

It's clear Young feels some type of way about not working with 3 Stacks but he probably shouldn't take it personal. The reclusive rapper has been moving to the beat of his own flute, and rapping very sparingly, for years now. Last December, he spoke openly about not being motivated to create music on Rick Rubin's Broken Records Podcast.

“I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there, my confidence is not there," Andre said. "I tinker. I tinker a lot. Like I would just go to a piano and sit my iPhone down and just record what I’m doing, move my fingers around and whatever happens. But I haven’t been motivated to do a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming. In my own self, I'm trying to figure out where do I sit? I don't even know what I am. And I'm nothing, maybe I'm not supposed to be anything. Maybe my history is kind of handicapping in a way. And so I'm just trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now, and what makes me feel the best is when I do these random kind of instrumental kind of things. They make me feel the most rebellious."

If you were hoping for a Thug and 3K song, don't hold your breath.