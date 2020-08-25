Here Are the Best Guest Verse Runs From Rappers for Every Year Since 2000

No matter how rap has evolved, high-profile guest verses have remained a snapshot of either dominance or ascendancy in the hip-hop food chain.

When Lil Wayne was transitioning from up-and-coming rap star to the main attraction, his string of guest verses—offerings that appeared on songs from Lloyd, Chris Brown and more—stood as his primary case for Best Rapper Alive title. With a quirky, but understated charisma and an endless stream of off-kilter but skillfully constructed punchlines and metaphors, Weezy's run, which began in 2006, marked the beginning of a multi-year barrage of infinitely quotable guest verses.

A few years later, sometime between 2009 and 2010, Weezy's protégé, Drake, would follow a similar path. Using a more conversational style focused on concision, spurts of melody and introspection, Drizzy's guest verses helped pave a way to becoming the most dominant artist of the 2010s. While he'd earned some criticism from boomers for his ostensibly less conventional style at the time, by 2013, he'd done so many features and collected so many accolades he could rap, "That's why every song sounds like Drake featuring Drake" and no one would argue.

With their combination of mic presence and skill, Drake and Weezy are two artists with multiple stints as the rap game's most consistent guest verse providers. On any given year you could argue they held the top spot, but others did just enough to claim it for themselves. Either way you look at it though, the best run of guest verses tells an important story about the state of hip-hop, and you can read it by assessing just who, exactly, had the best runs each year.

Today, XXL takes a look at the best guest verse runs from rappers since 2000. See the lineup for yourself below.