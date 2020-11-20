Here’s What Changed on Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Album

Right before the start of 2020, entertainment media outlets all over the country pumped out end-of-the-year lists that highlighted the best albums from the last decade. To no surprise, Kanye West’s Grammy Award-winning My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was rightfully a part of every discussion. To this day, people still rave about the masterful 13-song effort. How could you not after hearing a musical genius pour his visionary thoughts out on wax? But the mind of a mad scientist goes through different stages just like this album.

Back in 2010, an early version of the project was sent to legendary director Hype Williams, who was supposed to provide visuals for the effort. The zip file remained locked for a long time. However, this past summer, a group of people who double as both hackers and die-hard Kanye fans finally cracked the code (the password was “wewantmoney”) and received access to one of the most valuable Yeezy leaks ever.

After listening to what was and what became of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, there are a lot of major differences, but we’ll get to those in a second. On the smaller side, tracks like “Chain Heavy,” which was initially supposed to be housed on the album, became a G.O.O.D. Friday release instead. Two interludes, “Holding Me Back” and the Mos Def-assisted “Sweat On My Face,” got cut. And the album title changed from Donda’s Boy to what we know it as today.

Now, back on the heavier side of things. As the 10th anniversary of the album approaches (Nov. 22), XXL saw it fit to spotlight and add explanation to some notable changes that include adding features, swapping verses, beat enhancements and everything in between. Peep them below and hear what the initial 16-track iteration of a modern-day rap classic sounded like in its days of being cooked up.