YoungBoy Never Broke Again Fans Hack Rapper’s Virtual Court Hearing and Call Out ‘Free YB’

Fans Hack YoungBoy's Virtual Court Hearing

On Monday (July 22), YB appeared in a northern Utah courtroom for a hearing related to his ongoing prescription drug fraud case. During the hearing, a few of the rapper's fans flooded the hearing's WebEx stream and called out “free YB!”

"Free YB, man, free YB," one supporter can be heard saying before Judge Spencer Walsh reminds viewers, "everyone needs to stay muted."

"Shut yo b**ch-a*s up, man. Free YB," the fan responds before a few others begin to chime in as well.

The hearing was related to YB's trial date, which ended up getting pushed back indefinitely with no date set. The hearing comes after YB was arrested in April on allegations he was running a fraudulent prescription drug ring. YoungBoy faces charges including identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and pattern of unlawful activity.

YoungBoy's Bail Set and Revoked

While YB initially had the option of posting a bail of $100,000, his bail was revoked after he was transferred to another prison north of Salt Lake City in May. The Weber County District Court Judge Joseph Bean had issued a no-bail warrant for his arrest on April 30 for additional charges including possession of a firearm by a restricted person felony charge and two counts of fraudulently obtaining a prescription. The judge deemed him a flight risk. So YB remains in custody until his still-undetermined trial date.

NBA YoungBoy had previously been living in Utah for the last two years on house arrest while awaiting trial for a federal firearm case in Louisiana. Instead of keeping his nose clean, authorities say the rapper had been calling in fraudulent prescriptions with fake patient names and birthdates using the names of real doctors. The rapper's friends would then allegedly pick up the drugs from various pharmacies in the area.

Check out YoungBoy's fans as they hack the rapper's virtual court hearing below.

