YoungBoy Never Broke Again Goes Off on Another Artist He Doesn’t Name and Fans are Trying to Figure Out Who He’s Dissing

YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans are trying to decipher who the New Orleans rapper is dissing in a new post shared to social media.

While riding in a car on Wednesday night (June 24), YB hopped on his phone to share a cryptic message toward another artist.

"I’m a real gangsta. We can’t even do music no more," he says in the clip. "I don’t play that sh*t. I don’t care about opportunity, none of that. You gotta pay deep attention to what be going on out here so you could stay safe.

"F**k you," he continued. "I don’t like you no more. Don’t ever call me. I don’t wanna do no song with you. Leave me alone."

Fans immediately began speculating about who YB could be referring to, with names among the likes of Playboi Carti, Young Thug and NoCap being thrown into the mix.

Of Carti, some think it could be him because he took a photo with Lil Durk's father at a show last week, and Durk of course has had a longstanding beef with YB.

Some think it could be Thug because he recently linked up with streamer PlaqueBoy Max, who YB has had issues with over Max's negative critique of YB's music earlier this year.

Others are sure it's about NoCap, however, as he recently shared a song snippet where he raps he "hope God brings me the growth to tell Kentrell I forgive.”

Watch YoungBoy's video and see the fans' reactions below.

Watch YoungBoy Never Broke Again Call Out an Unnamed Artist

See Fans React to YoungBoy Never Broke Again Dissing Another Artist Fans are naming Playboi Carti, NoCap and more. Gallery Credit: X