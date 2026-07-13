YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops Diss Track Aimed at Future, Says He Just Wanted to Sabotage Future’s Album Rollout

YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn't letting up on Future, and after dropping a diss record, YB shed some light into the origins of the issue.

Last Friday (July 10), the Baton Rouge native dropped the Future diss titled "What Da What?," calling out Future's entire city of Atlanta in the Instagram post to promote it.

"In honor to the whole Ho-Atlanta!!" YB wrote.

The song arrived just hours after YB dissed the Atlanta rap star on social media...then retracted the diss after talking with Offset on Instagram Live...then changed his mind and dissed Future again.

In response to the song, Freebandz signee Doe Boy posted a video on his Instagram Story and offered to meet up to fight.

"Where you at? We can bump right now," he says in the clip. "Like, right now. We don't got to argue or do none of this gay a*s internet sh*t that you be on. You need to come outside. You not gon' even come outside nowhere in America. Gang, you only feel safe out the country."

He continued: "Y'all don't see this n**ga walking around up here. Do you? No, you don't. That n**ga only pops out where he feels safe as f**k at. He ain't got the police with him, he ain't going. All this n**ga do is sit in the house and yell at his phone all day. This n**ga is weird. F**k is wrong with you? Let's bump."

YB quickly responded, posting a video on his Story and promising, "I will beat the f**k out of you," before explaining why any of this started to begin with.

"It ain't no beef. I don't want no problem wit y'all," he said. "I'll fight you though if you want to. I just wanted to f**k up his rollout for all that little h*e a*s sh*t he do behind the scenes. It's good though."

Future released his 10th solo studio album, The Real Me, that same day.

Check out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Future diss record below, as well as the full back-and-forth between him and Doe Boy.

Listen to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Future Diss Record "What Da What"

See YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Doe Boy Go At It

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