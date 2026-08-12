YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals He Made Up to $1.5 Million for Each Show on the MASA Tour

YoungBoy Never Broke Again reveals he earned up to $1.5 million for each show on the MASA Tour.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), the Louisiana rapper's interview on Open Thoughts With Funny Marco, a Wave Original, debuted on YouTube and features the mostly reclusive rapper opening up about many topics, including goals he's achieved in his career.

"I'm a very natural person, but most of my achievements came very unexpectedly," YB said. "I used to tell myself I'll never get $100,000 a show. Each show on the MASA Tour, I got $1.5 [million]...Nothing less than $1.2 a night. I'll never believe no sh*t like [that]."

"I never thought about actually having a No. 1 album and all that," he added. "I always wanted it. I always said I wanted it. But you will never actually believe that sh*t, my dude."

YoungBoy's 2025 MASA Tour was a major success. The 42-show jaunt ended up being the highest-grossing tour from a debut headlining rapper after pulling in just over $70 million.

Elsewhere in the interview, YB confessed that he will be retiring after dropping one or two more albums and going on one more tour. The rapper, who is spending a considerable amount of time overseas, also claimed he will not be returning to the United States.

See YB reveal how much he made for each show on the MASA Tour and watch his entire interview on Open Thoughts below.

Watch NBA YoungBoy Reveal He Made Up to $1.5 Million for Each Show on the MASA Tour

Watch NBA YoungBoy on Open Thoughts With Funny Marco

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