Yaya Mayweather Ordered to Pay $50 Million to Woman She Stabbed in YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Home

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather, daughter of legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, has been ordered to pay $50 million to the woman she stabbed during a fight at YoungBoy Never Broke Again's home in 2020.

According to documents obtained by XXL on Monday (Sept. 14) from the District Court of Harris County in Houston, Texas, a judge awarded the victim, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, a whopping $40,105,000 in compensatory damages, plus $10 million in exemplary damages, which is akin to punitive damages.

The breakdown of the compensatory damages includes $8 million for physical pain and mental anguish, loss of earnings, and disfigurement. An additional $32 million is for future damages that also include physical pain and mental anguish, physical impairment, and disfigurement. The extra $10 million was because the judge found Mayweather knowingly committed an aggravated assault involving the use of a deadly weapon.

Although Jacobs originally named NBA YoungBoy in the lawsuit, those specific claims never went to trial.

Additionally, the judge ordered Mayweather to submit documentation covering all bank accounts, contractual obligations, revenue streams, and additional earnings in order to fulfill the financial judgment.

As previously reported, Mayweather pleaded guilty in April of 2022 to Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon following the stabbing incident inside NBA YoungBoy's Louisiana home on April 3, 2020. She shares a son with YB, whom she was dating at the time of the incident.

Apparently, Jacobs is NBA YoungBoy's other baby mother, and the pair were at his home together when Mayweather arrived and reportedly became angered by Jacobs' presence. The two women began a verbal altercation, which turned physical when Mayweather allegedly retrieved two knives from the kitchen and stabbed Jacobs twice. Jacobs was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries to her arm and bicep and underwent surgery.

In February of 2024, police bodycam footage surfaced online showing a visibly irate NBA YoungBoy trying to explain to cops why Mayweather stabbed a woman at his house. You can watch the video below.

Watch NBA YoungBoy in Old Bodycam Footage Telling Police Why YaYa Mayweather Stabbed a Woman in His House

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