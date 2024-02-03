YoungBoy Never Broke Again Appears in Old Bodycam Footage Telling Police Why Yaya Mayweather Stabbed a Woman at His House

Old bodycam video of YoungBoy Never Broke Again telling police why Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather stabbed a woman at his house has surfaced.

YouTube channel Raq Rarest, which posts videos of police arrests in Chicago, uploaded three separate police bodycam videos from an April 2020 incident in which Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather stabbed a woman at NBA YoungBoy's house in Louisiana.

In one of the videos below, YB is frantically explaining to police what he saw after Yaya got into a violent altercation with another woman at the rapper's home. In the clip, which can be viewed below, police are trying to calm the rapper down as he appears to be in shock by what he saw outside of his home.

The second video captures Yaya handcuffed and sobbing in the backseat of a police car. Her emotional reaction stemmed from her realization that she physically injured a woman using a knife. While talking with the police, Yaya conveyed that the woman had instructed her to leave the house. However, Yaya refused, asserting that she is YB's fiancée and doesn't have to leave the property. She told officers that she entered the house to retrieve a knife but doesn't remember anything afterwards.

Police then informed Yaya that the victim sustained severe stab wounds and was rushed to the hospital. Yaya breaks down in tears after hearing that.

The third video below shows a clearly frustrated NBA YoungBoy who is handcuffed and is sitting in the back of a police car. An officer reads him his Miranda rights and asked if he wished to discuss the incident. YB's responded with a firm "No," accompanied by demands to be freed from the handcuffs immediately. His frustration grows as he continues to repeat his request, but the officers do not comply as they investigate the stabbing incident.

Overall, these are some intense videos from an incident that happened in April of 2020 at YB's home.

Why Was YaYa Mayweather Arrested in April of 2020?

On April 3, 2020, Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather, the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., was arrested for stabbing a woman at NBA YoungBoy's home in Louisiana. The then 19-year-old, who shares a son with the rapper, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. At the time, Yaya was engaged to YB.

The victim, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, was reportedly YB's other baby's mother, and she was with YB at the home when Yaya arrived and became angered by Jacobs' presence. A verbal dispute between the two women escalated into a physical altercation when Yaya allegedly obtained two knives from the kitchen and proceeded to stab Jacobs twice.

Two years after the incident, on April 13, 2022, Yaya pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors recommended that Yaya recieve six years deferred adjunction, which is sometimes offered to first-time offenders and is an alternative of community supervision instead of jail time.

Additionally, it was suggested that she fulfill 40 hours of community service. Yaya was also strictly prohibited from engaging in any form of harassment, threats or abusive behavior towards the victim, Lapattra Jacobs.

Check out old bodycam footage of NBA YoungBoy explaining to police why YaYa Mayweather stabbed a woman in his house below. There's additional bodycam video from the incident below.

Watch NBA YoungBoy in Old Bodycam Footage Telling Police Why YaYa Mayweather Stabbed a Woman in His House

Watch YaYa Mayweather Being Interrogated by Police

Watch NBA Youngboy Interrogated After Yaya Mayweather Stabbing Incident