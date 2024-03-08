YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ransom and Harry Fraud, MIKE and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ransom and Harry Fraud, MIKE and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Another week, another exciting collection of new joints to dive into. This week's album releases include a hard-hitting tape from one of rap's most prolific rappers, a collab album from a Brooklyn-bred rapper and producer that surprisingly hadn't linked up until now, and an independent New York City rapper that continues to churn out good bars.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops Compliments of Gravedigger Mountain

YoungBoy Never Broke Again remains one of rap's hardest-working talents, as he returns yet again with a new album titled Compliments of Gravedigger Mountain. Led by the singles "We Shot Him in His Dead Huh" and "Boat," this marks YB's first official release of 2024. He closed out 2023 with Decided 2 in November of that year, and that album came off the tail end of yet another crazy release year for YoungBoy, where he also dropped Richest Opp, Don't Try This at Home and I Rest My Case.

Ransom and Harry Fraud Link Up For Lavish Misery

Ransom and Harry Fraud have finally joined forces for a full-length collab project titled Lavish Misery. The eight-track project, which arrives after the duo dropped the song "Live From rhe Roxy," features appearances from Boldy James and 38 Spesh, and comes after Ransom dropped Directors Cut 4 with Nicholas Craven in July of 2023. Harry Fraud himself has been on a collaboration spree, having previously linked up with RXKNephew, Jay Worthy and Kamiyah, Valee and Curren$y all within just the last year.

MIKE Drops Pinball Album With Tony Seltzer

New York City rapper MIKE surprised his fans with a new project on Wednesday (March 6) titled Pinball, which he crafted alongside producer Tony Seltzer. The new project features appearances from New York's own Jay Critch as well as Tony Shhnow, Niontay and MIKE's close collaborator Earl Sweatshirt. The project marks MIKE's first release of 2024, and comes after he dropped off Burning Desire and Faith Is a Rock with Wiki and The Alchemist back in 2023.

Check out other new projects this week from Skyzoo, Azizi Gibson, Tony Shhnow and more below.

  • Compliments of Gravedigger Mountain

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again
    Never Broke Again/Motown
  • Lavish Misery

    Ransom and Harry Fraud
    LLC/SRFSCHL, LLC
  • Pinball

    MIKE and Tony Seltzer
    10k Projects
  • The Mind of a Saint (Deluxe Edition)

    Skyzoo and the Other Guys
    Hipnott Records
  • Pleasures EP

    Azizi Gibson
    Prehistoric Entertainment
  • Out the Woods

    Tony Shhnow
    Tony Shhnow
  • Affiliated 2

    Jay Worthy and Lndn Drgs
    GDF Records
  • Cookin Soul

    Raz Fresco and Cookin Soul
    Cookin Soul Records/BKRSCLB Records
  • Champ Hoody Music. EP. 3

    Remy Banks
    Remy Banks
  • GMTO, Vol. 2 - Get Money Take Over

    Bizzy Banks
    Atlantic Records
  • Testament of the Times

    Jae Skeese and Superior
    Jae Skeese LLC
  • Smyle Again

    KYLE
    Independent Co.
  • baited

    CJ Fly

  • Hate Me (EP)

    Lil Peep

