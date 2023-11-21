Busta Rhymes, Fetty Wap, Kamaiyah and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Busta Rhymes, Fetty Wap, Kamaiyah and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Conglomerate Entertainment/Epic Records/A RGF Productions/300 Entertainment/Keep It Lit Records

Rap fans will have a bunch of new music to enjoy while they digest their Thanksgiving meals and get ready to tackle those Black Friday sales. This week, a veteran hip-hop legend returns with a new album packed with notable guest features, a New Jersey-bred rap-crooner drops off his first project since being incarcerated, a popular California artist comes through with a new mixtape and much more.

Busta Rhymes Returns With Eleventh Studio Album Blockbusta

Busta Rhymes first announced the arrival of his Blockbusta album via a recorded Zoom session with three of rap's biggest talents: Pharrell, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Along with announcing his eleventh studio LP, Busta also revealed all three hip-hop heavyweights served as executive producers on the project.

Busta Rhymes previously teased the project with the release of "Beach Ball" featuring Bia and "Luxury Life" featuring Coi Leray. He dropped the full tracklist on Nov. 16, which shows that Quavo, Young Thug, DaBaby, T-Pain, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Morray and others will also appear on the project.

The album comes after Busta dropped off Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God in 2020, which was an equally as star-studded affair. Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar as well as Rakim and even the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, among many others, were featured on the album. Extinction Level Event 2 debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, earning 38,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Fetty Wap Releases First Album Since Incarceration

Fetty Wap, the Grammy-nominated and diamond-certified rapper behind "Trap Queen" comes through with his first full-length offering since 2021's The Butterfly Effect. That project arrived just six days before Fetty was indicted and arrested for drug trafficking conspiracy. The new album, titled King Zoo, was promoted by the single "1738" featuring Coi Leray, and arrives after the New Jersey rhymer scored a holiday hit last year with "Sweet Yams."

The new album also arrives after Fetty Wap was recently sentenced to six years in prison. He spoke with XXL about his time behind bars, noting that all he wants to do is record more music.

"I like to enjoy myself and I can’t do the one thing that I love more than anything else and that’s record music, you know what I’m sayin’?" Fetty Wap said. "I’m on they time. Count time, gotta get up. You gotta do what they say ’cause you don’t got no control in here."

Read More: Fetty Wap Has Noticeably Shorter Hair In New Prison Photo

Check out other new projects this week from Trippie Redd, Apollo Brown and Joell Ortiz, and more below.

  • Blockbusta

    Busta Rhymes
    Sony Music Entertainment
    loading...

  • King Zoo

    Fetty Wap
    300 Entertainment
    loading...

  • Another Summer Night

    Kamaiyah
    Keep It Lit Records
    loading...

  • Saint Michael V2 The Album

    Trippie Redd
    1400 Entertainment/10K Projects
    loading...

  • King of Oakland

    Philthy Rich
    SCMMLLC/Empire
    loading...

  • East Haiti Baby: Incarcerated

    Big Moochie Grape
    Paper Route EMPIRE
    loading...

  • For All The Dogs: Instrumentals

    Drake
    OVO/Republic Records
    loading...

  • Piranha

    CJ Fly and Stoic
    CJ Fly
    loading...

  • Mona Lisa (5th Anniversary Edition)

    Apollo Brown and Joell Ortiz
    Mello Music Group
    loading...

  • 48 Hours

    Skepta, Ryder and Dré Six
    Big Smoke Records/Epic Records
    loading...

  • The Definition of Success

    J. Stone
    25/8 No Breaks/All Money In No Money Out, Inc.
    loading...

See 50 of the Greatest Hip-Hop Album Covers

Filed Under: Apollo Brown, Bangers, Big Moochie Grape, Busta Rhymes, CJ Fly, Drake, dre, Fetty Wap, j stone, joell ortiz, Kamaiyah, Philthy Rich, Skepta, Trippie Redd
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top