Busta Rhymes, Fetty Wap, Kamaiyah and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Rap fans will have a bunch of new music to enjoy while they digest their Thanksgiving meals and get ready to tackle those Black Friday sales. This week, a veteran hip-hop legend returns with a new album packed with notable guest features, a New Jersey-bred rap-crooner drops off his first project since being incarcerated, a popular California artist comes through with a new mixtape and much more.

Busta Rhymes Returns With Eleventh Studio Album Blockbusta

Busta Rhymes first announced the arrival of his Blockbusta album via a recorded Zoom session with three of rap's biggest talents: Pharrell, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Along with announcing his eleventh studio LP, Busta also revealed all three hip-hop heavyweights served as executive producers on the project.

Busta Rhymes previously teased the project with the release of "Beach Ball" featuring Bia and "Luxury Life" featuring Coi Leray. He dropped the full tracklist on Nov. 16, which shows that Quavo, Young Thug, DaBaby, T-Pain, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Morray and others will also appear on the project.

The album comes after Busta dropped off Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God in 2020, which was an equally as star-studded affair. Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar as well as Rakim and even the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, among many others, were featured on the album. Extinction Level Event 2 debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, earning 38,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Fetty Wap Releases First Album Since Incarceration

Fetty Wap, the Grammy-nominated and diamond-certified rapper behind "Trap Queen" comes through with his first full-length offering since 2021's The Butterfly Effect. That project arrived just six days before Fetty was indicted and arrested for drug trafficking conspiracy. The new album, titled King Zoo, was promoted by the single "1738" featuring Coi Leray, and arrives after the New Jersey rhymer scored a holiday hit last year with "Sweet Yams."

The new album also arrives after Fetty Wap was recently sentenced to six years in prison. He spoke with XXL about his time behind bars, noting that all he wants to do is record more music.

"I like to enjoy myself and I can’t do the one thing that I love more than anything else and that’s record music, you know what I’m sayin’?" Fetty Wap said. "I’m on they time. Count time, gotta get up. You gotta do what they say ’cause you don’t got no control in here."

Check out other new projects this week from Trippie Redd, Apollo Brown and Joell Ortiz, and more below.