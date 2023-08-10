Fetty Wap Has Noticeably Shorter Hair in New Prison Photo

Fetty Wap has noticeably shorter hair in a new prison photo that was shared online this week.

Fetty Wap Rocks a Shorter Hairdo in Prison

On Thursday (Aug. 10), someone who's connected to Fetty Wap hopped on the rapper's Instagram page and uploaded a picture of him with noticeably shorter hair. In the post below, the New Jersey-based rapper keeps a smile on his face while crossing his arms. Underneath the post, the person who uploaded the snapshot declares the incarcerated rhymer's freedom.

"FREE ZOO #1738," the Instagram caption of the post reads.

Fetty Wap is currently serving a six-year sentence in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.

Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

On May 24, Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced the rapper to six years in prison at the federal court in Central Islip, N.Y., according to The New York Times. Fetty Wap was arrested in October of 2021 after the FBI accused the "Trap Queen" rapper and five other individuals of selling over 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in the New York area.

Despite being released on a $500,000 bond, the rapper got caught up with the law again after threatening to kill a man via FaceTime last August. Weeks later, Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. According to a memorandum filed by Wap's attorney, Elizabeth Macedonio, on May 17, the 32-year-old rhymer claimed he was selling drugs to keep up with his financial obligations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a look at Fetty Wap posted up in prison below.

See Fetty Wap With Noticeably Shorter Hair in a New Prison Photo