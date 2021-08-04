Fetty Wap Posts Emotional Video Following the Death of His 4-Year-Old Daughter

UPDATE (AUG. 5):

The cause of death of Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren has been revealed. According to TMZ on Aug. 5, Lauren died from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies. The death certificate listed the cause of her passing, which occurred at her home in Riverdale, Ga. on June 24. Lauren experienced the heart complications since birth.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fetty Wap is mourning the loss of one of his six children.

On Tuesday (Aug. 3), Fetty Wap went on Instagram live to address the death of his 4-year-old-daughter Lauren, whose mother announced her passing on July 31 via Instagram. During the livestream, the rapper showed a photo of his child, whom he called "his twin" and shed some tears in an emotional moment shared with his fans.

"My baby," Fetty said with a smile, as he held up a photo of Lauren. "That's my whole twin."

“My shorty,” the 30-year-old artist continued, kissing her photo. “That’s my little twin right there.”

He also asked his supporters to post butterfly emojis in honor of Lauren. “If y’all could do me a favor, just post all butterflies on my shit... Shorty loved butterflies... and if y’all could do that, that’d mean a lot to me... She loved butterflies and she swear she was a mermaid,” Fetty expressed

Fetty grieved his daughter's death in real time with his fans, wiping away tears as he smoked a blunt on IG Live. "Thank you," he added. "I appreciate y'all."

Last week, Lauren's mother, known as Turquoise Miami on social media and born Lisa Pembroke, revealed in an Instagram post on July 31 the news that her daughter had passed away.

“This is my amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “ i love you LAUREN ”because they say that souls can feel your love #rip," she wrote as the caption for a video of Lauren jumping around in a pool.

Turquoise also asked fans to refrain from criticizing Fetty Wap, which some were apparently doing as a result of Fetty and Turquoise's past conflict in their co-parenting. “You don’t have to kick a man while he’s down, Losing a child is as down as it gets,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Fetty Wap also posted an IG photo of his daughter with the caption: "Hey mini me (My Twin) ♥️ …. “ I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend “ …"

The cause of Lauren's death nor when she died has yet to be revealed. In June, following Fetty's performance at the Rolling Loud Miami festival, he posted on his Instagram Story: "LoLo daddy did that shit for you last night baby girl."

In addition to Lauren, Fetty Wap has five children: Aydin, 10; Zaviera, 6; Khari, 5; Amani, 5 and Zy, 3.