Fetty Wap Blends Rap and Melody Once Again on Zavier Album

Fetty Wap is back! Three years after releasing his last album, King Zoo, in 2003, the New Jersey rapper returns with his new album, Zavier.

On Friday (March 27), Fetty Wap dropped his new album, Zavier, on all digital streaming platforms. The 17-song collection boasts guest appearances from Max B, Wiz Khalifa, G Herbo, Tink, Monty and others with production assists provided by Hitmaka, Shy Boogs, Synco and Einer Bankz.

Although Fetty spent some time away in prison, his melodic rap-singing voice has miraculously remained intact. The 34-year-old rhymer delivers those "Trap Queen" vibes throughout his project, but doesn't completely retread on his familiar sounds.

Among the standout tracks on the LP include the piano-driven song "Never Tell," where Fetty opens up about his criminal conviction and the regret of disappointing his family. He teams up perfectly with Wiz Khalifa on the smoking anthem "Like a Taylor." Fetty Wap is also in full lovey-dovey mode on the rap ballads "Real Love" (featuring Honey Bxby), "Favorite Girl," and "Say When," which will make his female fans swoon.

Fetty also released a Sinners-inspired music video for his latest single, "White Roses," featuring Divinity and Ymanie, which can be viewed below.

Stream Fetty Wap's Zavier project below.

Fetty Wap's Zavier Tracklist

1. "Right Back to You"

2. "Like A Taylor" (Featuring Wiz Khalifa)

3. "Real Love" (Featuring Honey Bxby)

4. "White Roses" (Featuring Divinity Maxwell-Butts and YMANIE)

5. "Nasty" (Featuring Tink)

6. "N LUV" (Featuring Monty)

7. "Spot Back" (Featuring Rob McCoy)

8. "Favorite Girl"

9. "Fool For You"

10. "Say When"

11. "With It Or What"

12. "BossDon" (Featuring Max B)

13. "Eastside Mz"

14. "LYG" (Featuring Oskama Esteban)

15. "Real Ones" (Featuring Albee Al and Harrd Luck)

16. "Never Tell"

17. "I Remember/Dear Zavier" (Featuring G Herbo)

Watch Fetty Wap's "White Roses" Music Video Featuring Divinity and Ymanie

Stream Fetty Wap's New Album Zavier

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