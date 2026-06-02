Principal Placed on Leave After Fetty Wap Lyric Makes It Into School Yearbook

A principal in Florida has been placed on administrative leave after a Fetty Wap lyric made it into the school yearbook.

Katie O'Connell, the principal at Trout Creek Academy in St. John's County, is facing disciplinary action over what is being called inappropriate conduct after a line from the New Jersey rapper's song "Trap Queen" was posted in the yearbook and attributed to her. O'Connell insists she did not approve the line—"Everybody hatin', we just call them fans though"—being put in the yearbook and says it was not in the final proof she looked over.

"I did not put the quote in the yearbook, nor did I approve that quote to be in the yearbook," O'Connell told Action News Jax on May 29."

The line caused an uproar among parents. O'Connell claims she has been getting harassed due to the situation and has hired a lawyer.

"There were certain parents who went straight to the district or straight to the news or straight to Facebook. None of them even called me. All I needed was the time or the opportunity to have fixed an error that was made, and it wasn’t made by me.”

Investigators have not established who placed the quote in the yearbook. O'Connell's leave will run through the end of her contract on June 30.

Watch Principal Katie O'Connell Speak Out After Being Placed on Leave Due to a Fetty Wap Lyric

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