Fetty Wap Gets Engaged to His Girlfriend

Fetty Wap is officially off the market, as the New Jersey rapper is now engaged to his girlfriend.

On Monday (July 20), Fetty Wap's girlfriend, Alexis, hopped on her Instagram page to share a carousel of photos and videos capturing the rapper's surprise proposal. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Fetty drops to one knee to present a huge diamond engagement ring. Visually overwhelmed, Alexis said "Yes" to becoming his fiancée.

In a couple of photos, Alexis shows off her gorgeous diamond-encrusted engagement ring. In another picture, Fetty and Alexis seal their engagement with a kiss behind a backdrop of a neon "Will You Marry Me" sign encased in a pink floral display in the shape of a heart.

"I said yes!" Alexis wrote in the comment section of her IG post, along with a diamond ring emoji.

Fetty Wap's engagement comes as a surprise, as the "My Way" rhymer has kept his private life away from the spotlight. Not much is known about Alexis. Her IG account features photos of her in stylish attire and appearing at nightlife events in New York City and New Jersey.

Fetty Wap's previous relationships include a two-year romance with model Alexis Skyy. The 35-year-old rapper also had a high-profile relationship with reality TV star Masika Kalysha. The former couple are co-parents to their daughter, 10-year-old Khari Barbie Maxwell. However, Fetty did secretly marry Leandra Gonzalez in 2019 but was divorced less than a year later amid Leandra's allegations of Fetty cheating on her during their marriage.

Congrats to Fetty Wap and his fiancée Alexis on their recent engagement.

See Fetty Wap Propose to His Girlfriend and Her New Diamond Engagement Ring

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