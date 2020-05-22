Fetty Wap’s Estranged Wife Alleges Physical and Drug Abuse, Rapper Denies It: Report

Fetty Wap's estranged wife has given details on what led to her recent divorce filing.

According to a report published by TMZ on Friday (May 22), Leandra Gonzalez has filed legal documents claiming that the Zoo Gang rapper, born Willie Maxwell, physically abused her shortly after they were married back in 2019.

Gonzalez, who also claims that their marriage was plagued by alcohol and drug abuse, said in documents obtained by the outlet that she and Fetty got into an argument that turned physical. She claims the Paterson, N.J. native struck her in the face with a closed fist, causing her to suffer pain, bruising and a black eye.

The rapper's wife has also accused him of having extramarital affairs with numerous women. Gonzalez claims that around New Year's Eve, Fetty traveled to the Bahamas with a woman she claims he was having an affair with.

The outlet reports that the "Pretty Thang" artist has denied the claims of physical, emotional and verbal abuse made against him. He also says that the allegations of drug and alcohol abuse are false.

News surfaced on the internet of Fetty and Gonzalez's marriage back in September of 2019 after she uploaded an image of their marriage certificate, which was reposted by The Shade Room. The couple got married in Toronto in August of 2019. Gonzalez spoke of a divorce on social media in November of last year.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Fetty Wap and Gonzalez's attorney for a comment on this matter.