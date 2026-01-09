Fetty Wap on Home Confinement Until Later This Year – Report

Fetty Wap has been released from prison, but he will reportedly be on home confinement until later this year.

News broke that the New Jersey rapper was free on Thursday (Jan. 8), after a video surfaced showing him in a meeting at his label, 300 Entertainment. According to CNN, the "Trap Queen" rapper was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Sandstone, Minn., on Wednesday (Jan. 7), and will spend the rest of his sentence on community confinement overseen by the Bureau of Prisons Philadelphia Residential Reentry Management Office.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records list the end of Fetty's home confinement as Nov. 6, 2026. XXL has reached out to Fetty Wap's team for comment.

Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell, was freed after serving over three years of his 72-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances related to a multi-state drug trafficking operation. He released a statement to XXL about the new chapter in his life.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support—it truly means everything to me," the statement reads. "Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

Fetty Wap's latest album, King Zoo, was released in 2023.