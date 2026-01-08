Fetty Wap Released From Prison After Serving Over Three Years

Fetty Wap has been released from federal prison after serving over three years.

On Thursday (Jan. 8), video of the newly freed New Jersey rapper was shared by The Breakfast Club's Loren Lorosa on social media. The clip shows Fetty in a conference room with several people talking briefly about his return. Fetty has also released an official statement to XXL.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support—it truly means everything to me," the statement reads. "Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most.”

In August of 2022, Fetty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances related to a multi-state drug trafficking operation following his arrest the previous year. He was sentenced to 72 months in May of 2023.

During his time behind bars, Fetty spoke to XXL in an exclusive interview where he warned fans not to choose the same path he did.

"If I could say anything, man, anybody that really pays attention to me, man, like choose a different life ’cause this s**t wack, man," he said. "I hate being here. I hate being away from my children. I like to drive. I like to enjoy myself and I can’t do the one thing that I love more than anything else and that’s record music, you know what I’m sayin’? I’m on they time. Count time, gotta get up. You gotta do what they say ’cause you don’t got no control in here."

Fetty has served about 40 months of his sentence and looks to have plans to hit the ground running.

Watch the First Footage of Fetty Wap Since His Release From Prison