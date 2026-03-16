Fetty Wap Teases New Album Zavier Dropping This Month, Insists Studio Feels Like ‘Trap Queen’ Days
Fetty Wap is teasing his new album Zavier and says the studio feels like the "Trap Queen" days.
After being released from prison in January, Fetty Wap has a new album on the way. On Monday (March 16), the New Jersey rhymer announced that his fourth project, Zavier, will drop on March 27.
"I'm just happy [and] grateful to be back,[and] thankful that my fans didn't forget about me," he said in a press statement. "I'm so thankful to my family, fans and team for holding me down."
Fetty also shared on his Instagram page a black-and-white trailer teasing his new release. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the "My Way" rapper offers a glimpse into his new mindset since returning to the rap game after a three-year prison sentence.
"When you lose the money everybody think that's the worst part," he said in the visual. "When it get real quiet that's when it hit different. I got so used to hearing Fetty everywhere I go, before I even knew who Zavier was. Somewhere in all that, I became a character in my own life. People really loved what I could provide for real, not who I really was."
Fetty also shared a few black-and-white photos on his IG page. In one image, the 34-year-old artist is standing in front of a studio console. "The last time the studio felt like this...I was making Trap Queen," he captioned the post.
Zavier will be Fetty's first full-length studio album since his 2023 project King Zoo. The collection boasts 17 tracks and the guest features remain secretive until the actual release.
"This new music is a reflection of a new chapter in my life," Fetty said. "I just want to bring back good energy [and] good vibes. I love y'all."
Fetty Wap will celebrate the release of Zavier with a string of tour dates, which kicks off on April 4 with a sold-out homecoming show at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, N.J.