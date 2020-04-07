Fetty Wap Sued for Allegedly Strangling and Punching Woman in the Face

Fetty Wap has found himself in some legal trouble. The Paterson, N.J. rapper is being sued for allegedly assaulting and battering a woman after a party at his home in Los Angeles.

According to a lawsuit obtained by XXL on Tuesday (April 7), a woman named Lanie Langlinais has filed a complaint against Fetty for battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday (April 6), alleges that he threatened, punched, strangled and "violently grabbed" the woman by her throat.

The complaint claims that the incident transpired after the woman made an "off-the-cuff" comment to her friend about Fetty's party, which he allegedly overheard. The rapper immediately approached the woman and aggressively placed his finger on her forehead and forcefully pushed her head back, the lawsuit says.

The former XXL Freshman is also accused of allegedly threatening the woman, telling her, "I'll kill you." Langlinais said in the lawsuit that the rapper "repeatedly lunged at her, grabbed her, strangled and choked her."

The woman stated in her claim that she "believed and feared" that Fetty was going to "batter her." The alleged victim added that she thought she was going to be "harmed and emotionally distressed" by the rapper's actions.

In addition to claims of "physical injuries, mental anguish, emotional distress and injury to her mind," Langlinais is seeking an unspecified amount in damages as well as punitive damages. The victim is also demanding that the case go to trial.

XXL has reached out to Fetty Wap's team for a comment.