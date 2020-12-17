Fetty Wap Responds to Fan Asking How He Fell Off

After years of wondering where Fetty Wap went after having one of the most successful runs in 2015, the New Jersey rapper is finally explaining what went wrong after a supporter asked how he "fell off."

While posting a video on Instagram of himself in the studio to tease new music likely coming in 2021, a fan asked why his career has stalled since releasing songs like his breakout hit "Trap Queen" and its follow-up "679" in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Fetty Wap is now disclosing how bad business deals severely affected his music career.

"Bad business managers... greed and selfishness ... but it's almost over I got rid of all that goofy shit around me," Fetty began in a response to the inquiring Instagram user named @onmyvlonely.

The 2015 XXL Freshman's "greed and selfishness" accusation could be tied to when he accused his former assistant of stealing $250,000 from him back in 2017.

In the same comment, the 29-year-old rapper declared that he is back on track and ready to take the industry by storm. "Now I can focus on the music and I'm goin tf up just watch," he wrote on IG.

fettywap1738 via Instagram

Last year, 50 Cent defended Fetty Wap’s delayed sophomore album. “He had contract issues. It makes an artist not want to make music,” Fif said in Fetty's defense after another social media user claimed the multiplatinum-selling rhymer had fallen off.

Back in 2015, the Grammy Award-nominated rapper released a slew of singles including "My Way," "Again," "Trap Queen" and "679." All the traction earned him a deal with 300 Entertainment and a feature with Drake. But after 2018, his stock slowly began to plummet.

Most recently, Fetty released a new mixtape titled You Know the Vibes on Dec. 11, which features Styles P and his friend and collaborator Monty.