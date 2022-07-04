Fetty Wap had an unfortunate run-in with a fan. While signing autographs, the New Jersey rapper slapped a fan after getting splashed with water.

On Sunday (July 3), videos surfaced on social media of Fetty Wap slapping a fan while reportedly in Iowa where he performed at the Saturday in the Park event at Sioux City's Grandview Park on July 2.

In one video, the “Trap Queen” rhymer is talking to various people outside of a venue when suddenly the crowd surges and someone holding an open bottle of water splashes him with liquids. As Fetty gets pushed back by a security guard, he slaps the water bottle out of the person’s hand and then delivers a quick slap to the fan’s head before the video cuts off.

In another clip, you can see a visibly angry Fetty Wap striking the person's head as the security guard pushes him back. It’s unclear why the person splashed water on the 31-year-old artist.

XXL has reached out to Fetty Wap’s reps for comment.

Fetty, born William Junior Maxwell II, has been relatively quiet on the music scene recently. The "Again" rapper is still facing some serious federal drug charges.

Last October, according to legal documents obtained by XXL from the U.S. Department of Justice, the feds accused Fetty, along with five other individuals—Anthony Cyntje, a New Jersey correction officer, Anthony Leonardi, his brother Robert Leonardi, Brian Sullivan and Kavaughn Wiggins—of conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances. Five of the defendants also face a charge of with using firearms in connection with drug trafficking.

Prosecutors alleged the six men engaged in a year-long drug operation between June of 2019 and June of 2020, where they pushed upward of 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island, N.Y. and New Jersey.

If found guilty on the federal drug charges, Fetty Wap faces a maximum of life in prison.