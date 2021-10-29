Fetty Wap Arrested by FBI on Federal Drug Charges

Fetty Wap has been arrested by the FBI on federal drug charges.

XXL has confirmed that the "Trap Queen" rapper was detained at Citi Field in New York ahead of his Rolling Loud set last night (Oct. 28). According to a report from NBC News, a senior law enforcement official confirmed that Fetty, born William Junior Maxwell II, will be arraigned today.

In legal documents obtained by XXL from the Department of Justice, Fetty and five other individuals have been indicted on charges of conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances. Five of the defendants also face firearms charges.

Between June of 2019 and June of 2020, the crew is said to have "distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island [N.Y.]" and New Jersey, allegedly obtaining the drugs from the West Coast.

They used the United States Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across the country to Suffolk County, where they were stored.

The investigation into the alleged ring reportedly yielded $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition.

All six defendants are currently in custody and face a maximum of life in prison if convicted.

Fetty Wap has been arrested multiple times in recent years. In 2019, he was arrested for assaulting a valet. Just a few months prior to that, Fetty was under investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman he met after a video shoot. And in 2017, he was arrested on 15 separate charges, including DUI, drag racing, driving without a valid license and reckless endangerment, among others.

Most recently, Fetty Wap returned to music with his new album, The Butterfly Effect, which was released via 300 Entertainment on Oct. 22.

XXL has reached out to the FBI of New York, a representative of Fetty Wap and the rapper's lawyer for comment on his most recent arrest.