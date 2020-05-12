A Look Back at Rappers Singing on Their Own Songs for the First Time

In 2020, rapping is singing and vice versa, but it obviously wasn't always that way. Throughout rap history, artists have flirted with the idea of trading gruff, aggressive vocals for melody, but the transition was usually gradual.

Back in 1989, Biz Markie unleashed some hilariously amateur vocals on his song "Just a Friend." While you might think that was his first time singing on wax, he'd actually indulged in some melody on a song from his Goin' Off album, which was released the year before. Drake, who became a near-instant superstar with the release of his breakout single "Best I Ever Had" in 2009, had actually made a complete dive into R&B at least one year before the release of that particular song.

Future and Young Thug, two other rap vocalists that helped remix the rap genre as a whole with their singing in Auto-Tune styles, didn't start out their career using Auto-Tune. As a member of Organized Noize sometime during the early-to-mid 2000s, Hendrix, who was rapping under the name Meathead at the time, was doing some straightforward rapping. He wouldn't dive into the world of singing until he dropped his debut mixtape, 1000, in 2010. By the time he dropped his Hndrxx album in 2017, he was all in with the melody.

For his part, Thugger was delivering Lil Wayne-esque raps throughout most of his first mixtape, I Came From Nothing, but at one point on the 2011 project, he does some warbling that served as a precursor to the elastic, extraterrestrial vocals he'd flaunt on subsequent projects like Slime & B, his newly released joint mixtape with Chris Brown.

Whether it's an A-List superstar experimenting as they sing their own hook or a rising star releasing their first Auto-Tune-heavy single, everyone starts somewhere. Today, XXL takes a look back at artists singing on their own songs for the first time. Peep the list below.