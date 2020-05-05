Young Thug and Chris Brown Release Slime & B Mixtape: Listen

The ideal fusion of trap and R&B has arrived, courtesy of Young Thug and Chris Brown.

On Tuesday (May 5), Thugger and Breezy delivered Slime & B, the mixtape that they've been teasing on social media for the last week. Just hours before the 13-track project was due to drop, CB unveiled the project's tracklist, which didn't include any additional features. However, the uptempo, yet mellow and melodic mixtape has guest appearances from Gunna, Hood Baby and more.

chrisbrownofficial via Instagram

Brown, who is also celebrating his 31st birthday today, first hinted at the mixtape last month, writing on Instagram that he and Thug had something in the works for their fans. "Me and Thugga Thugga @thuggerthugger1 got a mixtape coming soon," he said on his Instagram story at the time. Weeks later, Breezy hinted at the official release date on IG. "5th day of the 5th month @thuggerthugger1," the singer wrote in the caption.

ChrisBrownOfficial via Instagram

Prior to the mixtape's release, very little details were offered other than the date it was expected to drop and the songs due to appear on Slime & B.

@chrisbrownoffical via Instagram

Nonetheless, this isn't the first collaboration between Breezy and Thugger. The two artists have worked together on tracks such as "Wrist (Remix)," "Dat Night" and "High End."

Listen to Young Thug and Chris Brown's Slime & B below.

Young Thug and Chris Brown's Slime & B Mixtape Tracklist

1. "Say You Love Me"

2. "Go Crazy"

3. "Trapback"

4. "I Got Time" Featuring Shad Da God

5. "She Bumped Her Head" Featuring Gunna

6. "Big Slimes" Featuring Gunna and Lil Duke

7. "I Ain't Tryin"

8. "Animal"

9. "City Girls"

10. "Stolen"

11. "Undrunk" Featuring Too $hort and E-40

12. "No Such Thing" Featuring Hoody Baby

13. "Help Me Breathe" Featuring Future