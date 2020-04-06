Young Thug and Chris Brown Are Working on a New Joint Mixtape

Young Thug and Chris Brown have some new heat on the way.

Early Monday morning (April 5), Brown announced that he and Thugger have a joint mixtape in the works for fans.

"Me and Thugga Thugga @thuggerthugger1 got a mixtape coming soon," the singer said in a post to his Instagram story.

Chrisbrownofficial via Instagram

Thug later posted a screenshot of Chris Brown's announcement to his personal Instagram story, verifying that something was indeed brewing.

There has not been much information given to fans about what they can expect from the project following the announcement of the collaboration. This also won't be the first time the pair has worked together, but the mixtape will be their first full-length project together. Back in 2017, Thugger and Breezy released "High End" featuring Future.

Both Chris Brown and Young Thug are well versed in the art of the collaborative project. In 2017, Young Thug released Young Martha, a four-track EP with Carnage. It wasn't long before the rhymer came through with another joint effort because a month later, Thug dropped Super Slimey with Future. Brown released his only joint LP, Fan of a Fan: The Album, with Tyga in 2015.

If this mixtape is released as planned, this will be the first projects both have released since their 2019 albums, So Much Fun and Indigo, respectively.