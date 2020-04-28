Young Thug and Chris Brown to Release New Mixtape Slime & B Next Week?

Young Thug and Chris Brown might be sharing the trick they've been hiding up their sleeves next week.

On Tuesday morning (April 28), Breezy uploaded a post to Instagram hinting that he and Thugger could be dropping their mixtape, which appears to be titled Slime & B, on May 5. "5th day of the 5th month @thuggerthugger1," the singer wrote in the caption.

There has yet to be an official confirmation on the name of the mixtape or the release date, but Slime & B appears to be the working title. Additionally, May 5 is not only the day Thugger and Brown could be dropping their joint project, but it is also Chris' 31st birthday.

The project was first mentioned on April 6 when Breezy announced that he and Thugger had a joint mixtape in the works for fans. "Me and Thugga Thugga @thuggerthugger1 got a mixtape coming soon," he said on his Instagram story.

This wouldn't be the first time Chris Brown and Young Thug have worked together. Breezy and Thugger have collabed on tracks such as "Wrist (Remix)," "Dat Night" and "High End." Slime & B will also be Brown and Thug's first projects since 2019. Chris dropped Indigo in June of 2019 while Thugger delivered So Much Fun in August of 2019.

Very few details have been disclosed regarding the project or what fans can expect to hear from the duo. However, if their prior collaborations are any indication of what they plan to deliver, the tape is going to give fans a healthy mix of trap and R&B.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Young Thug and Chris Brown for comment.