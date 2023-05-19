Fetty Wap’s Attorney Says Rapper Resorted to Selling Drugs Due to the Pandemic, Requests Five-Year Sentence

Fetty Wap is set to be sentenced in is federal drug trafficking case and the rapper's attorney is hoping to get him a light sentence by explaining how the "Trap Queen" rapper got caught up with drugs in the first place.

On Wednesday (May 17), Fetty Wap's attorney Elizabeth Macedonio filed a memorandum on the New Jersey rapper's behalf to be considered by the judge ahead of Fetty's sentencing date. In the documents, obtained by XXL on Friday (May 19), the rapper's attorney explains that the pandemic is what jumpstarted Fetty's life of crime.

"In or about 2020, with the coming of the worldwide pandemic, things began to change for Mr. Maxwell. There were no opportunities to perform, thus his income was severely limited," Fetty Wap's attorney writes. "He was sued personally, was going through a divorce, and was involved with a tour manager who was stealing from him. While the bills kept coming in, the money to pay them was running out. At or about the same time, Mr. Maxwell lost his grandparents and several other people who were close to him."

The letter continues: "Depression and panic began to set in. As stated, Mr. Maxwell took enormous pride in his ability to provide for his children and lend support to his other family members. He is described as a people pleaser and a person who gains great satisfaction from taking care of others. Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many. His judgment became impaired. Desperate to keep up with his financial obligations, Mr. Maxwell became involved in the instant offense for a few months in the spring of 2020."

Fetty Wap's attorney is asking for the mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI on federal drug charges back in October of 2021. The feds accused the rapper and five other people of helping distribute over 100 kilos of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine in New York and New Jersey. He was released on bond but arrested again in August of 2022 after threatening to kill a man on a FaceTime call. Later that month, he pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine.

Fetty Wap is slated to be sentenced next week.