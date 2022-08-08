Fetty Wap Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a Man, Waving Gun on FaceTime Call

Fetty Wap was arrested again—this time for allegedly threatening to kill someone and waving a gun during a FaceTime call.

According to federal authorities, Fetty Wap was arrested on Monday (Aug. 8) in New Jersey. The arrest was in connection to the "Trap Queen" rhymer violating the conditions of his pretrial release. In documents obtained by XXL from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices of the Eastern District of New York, Fetty Wap, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, is being accused of waving a gun at someone during a FaceTime call and threatening the person's life.

Prosecutors alleged on Dec. 11, 2021, during a FaceTime call between Fetty Wap and a person only identified as "John Doe," the New Jersey rhymer possessed a gun and allegedly threatened to kill the person on the call, and also called the individual "a rat."

"I'ma kill you and everybody you with," he repeated again to the individual, according to the documents. Prosecutors alleged that Fetty continued to repeat "I'm gonna kill you" throughout the video call.

According to the affidavit, this was a direct violation of both state law and the conditions of his release. Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued for the embattled artist.

A Public Information Officer at the U.S. Attorney’s Office told XXL that Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked Fetty's bond during a bail revocation hearing today in Central Islip federal court in Long Island, N.Y. He’s currently in jail pending trial.

Fetty Wap had been out on a $500,000 personal recognizance bond after he, along with five other men, were arrested and accused of conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances last October. Prosecutors alleged the six men engaged in a year-long drug operation between June of 2019 and June of 2020, where they trafficked upward of 100 kilograms of cocaine and other drugs across Long Island, N.Y. and New Jersey.

XXL has reached out to Fetty Wap’s attorney and record label for comment.