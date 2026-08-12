YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Mom Goes Off on Him After He Says He’ll Never Speak to Her Again

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's mom goes off on her son after he said that he will never speak to her again.

During his interview on the Open Thoughts podcast with Funny Marco, NBA YoungBoy spoke candidly about his estranged relationship with his mother, which he said fueled much of his past anger, and that he now loves her from afar despite not planning to speak to her again.

YB's mom, Sherhonda, caught wind of her son's comment and addressed it on her Instagram account. In a video that was posted on Tuesday (Aug. 11), Sherhonda warned her son to stop playing with her on the internet.

"Kentrell, you don't talk to me, or you don't talk to your f**kin' kids?" she questioned. "Quit playin' with me on this internet. I let you lie on me too many muthaf**kin' times."

"Quit playin' with me, bruh. I don't give a f**k if you don’t never call me. Just stop lyin' on me, bruh," she concluded.

In another video, which can be viewed below, Sherhonda suggested that NBA YoungBoy's interview with Funny Marco actually took place in Utah, not in Korea.

But Sherhonda wasn't done. On Wednesday (Aug. 12), she hopped on her IG page again to address the critics. The matriarch made it clear that she's not embarrassed by YB's comments. She advised her haters to mind their business.

"I'mma y'all tell y'all this, y'all the ones that need to get right with life," she stated in the clip below. "I'm not finna to sit here and play with y'all on this muthaf**kin' internet."

"So the s**t y'all sayin' is not going to make me turn on my children," she added.

Check out Sherhonda's heated diatribes below.

See NBA YoungBoy's Mom Go Off on YB After He Said He'll Never Speak to Her Again

Watch Open Thoughts Podcast: Real Talk with NBA YoungBoy & Funny Marco: Laughs, Life, and Truth

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