YoungBoy Never Broke Again Insists He’ll Retire After Dropping One or Two More Albums, Vows to Never Move Back to the U.S.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is seemingly counting down the final chapters of his music career, revealing that he believes he only has one or two albums left in him while also claiming he’ll never move back to the United States.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), YB's full episode of Open Thoughts with Funny Marco was released, and the Baton Rouge native had quite a few bombshells to drop on fans. Filming from his current location in Korea, YB revealed he has no plans to return to living in the States following years of legal issues, time behind bars and house arrest.

"Never in life. No," he responded firmly when Marco asked if he would consider returning.

YB has been overseas for a few months now with his family, spending time in the likes of Beijing, Norway, Belgium, France and South Korea.

As for his music career, YB also revealed that it's soon coming to an end. When asked how many albums he has left, he said, "One or two," and as for tours, he added, "One for sure. I’ll go on tour one more time throughout my whole life and that’s it."

YB has released two projects this year: January's Slime Cry and June's ML2. He has also had a number of memorable guest appearances, as well as success with his American YoungBoy documentary, which earned over $1 million in its first week at the box office.

But elsewhere in the interview, he admitted he is not currently focused on music after his doctor told him that his heart is swollen.

"The doctor told me that the left side of my heart is swollen," YB says. "That explains the music, though, right?"

Watch the full interview below.

Watch YoungBoy Never Broke Again Say He's Never Returning to the United States

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