Kodak Black Calls Out YoungBoy Never Broke Again Fans Over ‘YB Better’ Trend

It looks like Kodak Black is tired of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's fans' hashtag campaign on social media. The South Florida rapper recently called out NBA YoungBoy's fans for pushing the "YB Better" trend on Twitter.

On Friday (Aug. 5), Kodak Black jumped on his Twitter page to vent about fans of YoungBoy Never Broke Again tweeting the hashtag #YBBetter on Twitter, which, in some cases, references the Louisiana rhymer's just-released project, The Last Slimeto.

"Bra I Like YoungBoy Music ITS JUST THIS NIGGA FANS HOMIE! OR WHOEVER TF BEHIND ALL THIS #YBBETTER SHIT," he tweeted in all caps, so you know he's upset. "THAT SHIT BE IRRITATING...AND CANT NOBODY ELSE SAY THEY DONT FEEL ME, A NIGGA TOO REAL I AINT HATING ON NO FUCKIN BODY I JUST SAY WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE SCARED TO SAY."

What Yak is referring to are various tweets that have the hashtag "YBBetter" as it relates to the promotion of NBA Youngboy's newest release.

For example, one fan tweeted out a dated photo of YB and wrote, "My nigga never knew he was going to be the greatest rapper alive! On g," with the hashtags #ybbetter #TheLastSlimeto and the green heart, goat and teary-eyed emojis.

Another fan tweeted that NBA YoungBoy is the best rapper in the game and used the hashtag as well.

"Put yb in a room wit all/ any rapper I bet he embarrass em," the person wrote with the hashtag #YBBETTER and a green heart emoji.

But Kodak Black is tired of the "YB Better" trend and thinks his fans are annoying.

"Nigga Can’t Even Post A Cheeseburger Without They Ass Under A Post Talm Bout “YB Post His Burger Better," he jokingly tweeted. "I Love It That’s Kool But The Shit B Irritating Af Homie , Y’all Stay On Dat Nigga Page Wit Dat Shit."

Of course, his tweet provoked many of NBA YoungBoy’s fans to bombard Yak’s mentions with "YB Is Better" tweets. This prompted Kodak to deliver one final message to the embattled rapper's fans.

Yak wrote in all caps: "Anyways My NEW Shit Finna Drop Soon & AINT NOBODY FUCKIN WIT THIS ALBUM PERIOD...IM DELETING MY PAGE TOO KUZ IM TIRED OF ALL THIS PUSSY ASS SHIT, I B FEELING LIKE KILLING MUHFUCKAS, THIS WHOLE FAME & INTERNET SHIT BOGUS, IMA KEEP THUGGIN IN MY LIL CORNER OVER HERE."

Don’t mess with YB’s fans, they don’t play.