There are perks to having one of the richest athletes in the world as a grandfather. YoungBoy Never Broke Again's son recently got laced with a seven-figure car seat from his granddad, boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

On Wednesday (July 20), TMZ shared footage of the brand new car seat that Floyd copped for YB's son, and it's the type of luxury you would expect from the flashy former world champion boxer. According to the celebrity news site, Floyd got the car seat installed in his 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The car seat alone reportedly cost $18,000 and comes complete with real mink fur. The safety seat is neon green and black to match Floyd's ride and features the boy's name, Kentrell Jr., stitched into the headlining.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has a 18-month-old son with Floyd's daughter Iyanna. The couple's relationship has not always been peaches and cream. In March of 2020, Iyanna was arrested and charged with stabbing another one of YB's child's mothers at the rapper's Harris County, Texas home.

"I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best," Floyd said a few months after the stabbing incident about his daughter's relationship with the Colors rapper. "If that makes her happy, then we're happy. Me and her mother is happy. But, what I try not to do is get in her personal business because once she's no longer under my roof, you know what, it's between her and her better half."

Iyanna pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon this past April. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and no less than two years in jail. However, prosecutors have recommended six years deferred adjunction, which means she could avoid jail time.

Floyd Mayweather appears to be very involved in his grandson's life and often posts photos of Kentrell Jr. on his Instagram page.

As for Kentrell Gaulden Sr., he is currently riding high after being found not guilty on gun charges in California. NBA YoungBoy is planing a tour and has an album coming on Aug. 5 called The Last Slimeto.

Check out NBA YoungBoy's Son's $18,000 Car Seat Below