YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Iyanna Mayweather have welcomed their child.

The daughter of famous boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. revealed the news to her followers on Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 9). Sharing a photo of the newborn's foot being held by what is presumably Iyanna's hand, the photo is captioned, "From the very moment you arrived, I felt something new inside. I developed a love that was so unconditional. And I promise to give you everything I have."

It is unclear exactly what date the baby, who is reportedly a boy, was born. NBA YoungBoy, who has deactivated both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, has yet to announce the birth.

Iyanna and NBA YoungBoy's relationship made headlines last year when she was arrested at the rapper's Houston home and charged with stabbing another woman at the residence following an argument. The case is still open and Iyanna faces up to 20 years in jail in convicted of the stabbing. A short time after the incident, rumors that she was pregnant surfaced online.

Floyd confirmed the pregnancy reports last October. "I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best," Mayweather told Hollywood Unlocked. "If that makes her happy, then we're happy. Me and her mother is happy. But, what I try not to do is get in her personal business because once she's no longer under my roof, you know what, it's between her and her better half."

This is NBA YoungBoy and Iyanna's first child together and the rapper's seventh child in all.